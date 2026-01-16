The Los Angeles Rams head into hostile territory looking to avoid the upset when they face the Chicago Bears in an NFL Divisional Round matchup Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears are the NFL Playoffs' No. 2 seed in the NFC, but the Rams are +320 second favorites to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings, behind only the Seattle Seahawks (+275). Los Angeles, which got past the Carolina Panthers 34-31 last week, is a 3.5-point favorite. The Bears rallied to beat the Green Bay Packers 31-27 in the Wild Card Round.

The total for this game is the highest among the Divisional Round games at 48.5, as both defenses can make impact plays but also give up chunks of yardage. The Rams yielded 20.4 points per game (10th in NFL) in the regular season, while the Bears gave up 24.4 (23rd). On the other hand, the Rams led the league in offensive yards and scored 30.5 points per game and Chicago was sixth in yardage and averaged 25.9 points. With the offenses likely to play starring roles, who should bettors be looking at when it comes to anytime touchdown scorer picks? We have picked two great options, one from each team, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want more NFL player props, the game forecast or DFS projections for this Rams vs. Bears Divisional Round clash, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Rams vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props:

Puka Nacua anytime TD

The Bears have given up 20 touchdowns to wide receivers, tied for third-most in the NFL, and are 23rd in the NFL against the pass (227.2 yards per game). The Rams have the league's top passing offense at 394.6 per contest behind Matthew Stafford and Nacua. The third-year pro, who was second in the NFL with 1,317 receiving yards, had a career-high 10 touchdowns in the regular season and had 111 yards and a score last week. In a game this big, Stafford is going to look for his go-to guy, who should be able to exploit this secondary and get into the endzone at least once.

Colston Loveland anytime TD

The rookie tight end had 137 receiving yards last week and while he didn't get into the end zone, he had six scores in the regular season. The 10th overall pick last April has become one of quarterback Caleb WIlliams' safety outlets and has seen double-digit targets in three straight games. He hadn't been targeted more than seven times before that, so Loveland has clearly earned Williams' confidence. The tight end scored in the final two regular season games and should do so again Sunday.

