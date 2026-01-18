A trip to the NFC Championship Game is on the line on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams in the final game of the four-game slate. Both teams are coming off narrow wins in the Wild Card Round as the Rams survived a scare in Carolina despite entering the contest as double-digit favorites and the Bears scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to stun the Green Bay Packers.

Star pass catchers were huge for both of these teams last week, with Los Angeles' Puka Nacua tallying 111 receiving yards and a touchdown while Chicago leaned heavily on rookie tight end Colston Loveland, who had eight catches for 137 yards against the Packers. Nacua has been Matthew Stafford's go-to guy for years now, while Loveland has emerged as a favorite of Caleb Williams. But which of these two should you be targeting for NFL player props for this Divisional Round matchup? Here, we share the top receiving yards and total receptions prop recommendations from SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Want more Rams vs. Bears betting analysis, projections and prop recommendations? Visit the SportsLine game forecast for Rams vs. Bears, which also includes expert best bets.

Receiving yards props

Puka Nacua: 99.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Colston Loveland: 56.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Puka Nacua Under 99.5 receiving yards (3.5 stars)

This line is the highest of any receiver in the four-game Divisional Round slate, and the model has a slight lean on the Under here. Nacua has cleared this line in four of his last six games, including last weekend's wild win over Carolina, though he's gone Under in two of his last three games. Nacua gets a lot of his yards after contact but the Bears are one of the NFL's better tackling teams, ranking 12th in total missed tackles.

Receptions props

Puka Nacua: 7.5 (Over -114, Under -112)

Colston Loveland: 4.5 (Over -143, Under +112)

Top pick: Puka Nacua Over 7.5 receptions (3 stars)

Despite projecting an Under on his receiving yards prop, the SportsLine model expects Nacua to clear his total receptions prop line of 7.5. The star wideout has gone Over this line in four of his last five games, and the Rams try and get the ball in his hands as much as possible, be it deeper shots downfield or quick passes to get him in space. Chicago ranked 22nd against the pass in the regular season.