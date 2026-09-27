The Sunday slate of the Week 3 NFL season concludes with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams playing their third primetime game of the season with Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The Rams rebounded from their 27-7 loss against the 49ers in Australia with a 28-6 win over the Giants on Monday. The Broncos moved to 1-1 with their 20-13 win over the Jaguars. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Broncos odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Broncos vs. Rams is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Los Angeles vs. Denver 10,000 times, and SportsLine's team of NFL experts has analyzed Rams vs. Broncos. Below are two best bets, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rams vs. Broncos betting preview

Even with Puka Nacua out last week, the Rams reminded anyone doubting them why they are the Super Bowl favorites. Los Angeles defeated the Giants, 28-6, on Monday Night Football behind 327 passing yards and four touchdowns from Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, and 195 receiving yards from Davante Adams. The Rams held the Giants to 182 total yards. Los Angeles regrets some of the decisions it made around the Australia opener, which resulted in a 27-7 loss to the 49ers, but travel to Denver will be significantly simpler than going to another hemisphere. Nacua is doubtful for Sunday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Broncos rebounded off a tough Week 1 showing as well with a 20-13 win over the Jaguars after losing to the Chiefs, 31-10, in Week 1 Monday Night Football. The Broncos held the Jaguars to 268 total yards, better displaying why they've been one of the NFL's top defenses over the last few seasons. Jaylen Waddle had his breakout game after being traded to Denver from Miami with eight receptions for 138 yards, and Bo Nix threw for 288 yards. The Rams are 2.5-point favorites in the Broncos vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points. Claim $250 in bonus bets with a $5 bet at FanDuel here:

Rams vs. Broncos picks, best bets

Rams (-2.5) (-110)

Under 43.5 total points (-110)

Rams (-2.5) (-110)

"By suffocating the New York Giants following the unfulfilling getaway to Australia, L.A. restored its status as the league's best team — at least on American soil," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Small spreads like this will be rare on the Rams' schedule. For Denver, while two games is a small sample, the 25th-ranked offense figures to get the brick-wall treatment from the Rams' D, especially with three of the four rostered RBs ailing and DT Aaron Donald sure to get more than the 33 snaps he had in his un-retirement game last weekend. The mile-high challenge is real, but the Rams prefer it to the one Down Under." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on Rams vs. Broncos:

Under 43.5 total points (-110)

The Broncos and Rams have two of the best defenses in the NFL. Denver ranked fourth in scoring defense (18.5 points per game allowed) and allowed the third-fewest yards (283.4 per game) last season. Denver had the No. 3 scoring defense in 2024 and held a talented Jacksonville offense to 13 points last week. The Rams had the No. 10 scoring defense last year, and they boosted it by trading for Myles Garrett and convincing Aaron Donald out of retirement. Although Garrett is out with injury, the Los Angeles defense dominated in its first game without him. The Rams held the Giants to six points on 182 yards last week. The Under has hit in all four Rams and Broncos games this season, and the model expects that to continue, with the Under hitting in 59% of simulations. Bet on Broncos vs. Rams at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet: