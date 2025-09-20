One of the top games on the NFL Week 3 slate is a battle between 2-0 teams, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Los Angeles Rams. These two foes also met in last season's Divisional Round, with Philadelphia edging Los Angeles 28-22. Four different players scored touchdowns in that contest, including Saquon Barkley's two scores from 62 and 78 yards out. So which players have value to find the end zone in Philadelphia on Sunday?

Top Rams-Eagles anytime touchdown scorer props

Jalen Hurts -135

I'm sure a lot of people remember Barkley dashing toward the end zone in the snow in last year's playoffs against the Rams, and he'll be getting a good amount of action to score vs. Los Angeles again. But I don't think Barkley (-145) should be a heavier favorite in this market than Hurts (-135) in any Eagles game going forward, unless the tush push gets banned. A remarkable 11.7% of Philadelphia's offensive snaps against the Chiefs in Week 2 were tush pushes. Unless that rule gets changed, the Eagles are going to continue to utilize a clear advantage they have over the rest of the NFL. Over the Eagles' last 16 games, Hurts has scored a touchdown in 13 contests, while Barkley has found the end zone in nine matchups. This price is just too low for Hurts.

Blake Corum +500

Corum had a career-high 44 rushing yards last week against the Titans and scored his first career NFL touchdown. Corum looked explosive against the Titans, and he seems to be taking that Year 2 leap. Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that his ideal split would be starting tailback Kyren Williams getting 65% of the snaps and Corum receiving the other 35%. If Corum ends up continuing to get more playing time, that +500 is a screaming value with Williams priced at -105 to find the end zone.