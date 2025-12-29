Monday Night Football this week features two teams heading in very different directions as the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams head to Georgia for a date with the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams are 11-4 on the year and are going back to the postseason after a hot start to the year, though they are out of the running for the No. 1 seed and might rest their top players once the game result is in hand. The Falcons have won two in a row but are just 6-9 on the year as they are looking ahead to next season after 2025 didn't go to plan. Making this matchup more interesting is the Rams own Atlanta's first-round pick in April's NFL Draft, so a Los Angeles win helps the team in terms of playoff seeding and making that draft pick even better.

This matchup also features two of the best running backs the NFL has to offer in Los Angeles' Kyren Williams and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson. Robinson is fifth in the league in rushing yards while Williams is eighth. Williams also ranks eighth with 10 rushing touchdowns, while Robinson has added 776 yards as a receiver.

Both running backs are sure to be popular plays when it comes to NFL player props for Monday Night Football, but when making bets on total carries and rushing yards props, which of these two should you be targeting? The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times before issuing its player prop recommendations, and we're sharing its picks for these two props. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit SportsLine for a full game forecast for Rams vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football Week 17, as well as more NFL player prop recommendations and best bets.

Rushing yards props

Kyren Williams: 63.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

63.5 (Over -112, Under -112) Bijan Robinson: 73.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: Kyren Williams Under 63.5 rushing yards (4 stars)

The model likes the Under for Williams here as it projects the Rams' lead back to rush for 57.6 yards on Monday despite him clearing this line 11 times this season. The Rams also have an emerging young back in Blake Corum, and the second-year rusher has had at least 11 carries in each of his last three games, so he may be eating into Williams' workload a bit.

Rushing attempts props

Kyren Williams: 13.5 (Over -135, Under +105)

13.5 (Over -135, Under +105) Bijan Robinson: 16.5 (Over -126, Under -101)

Top pick: Bijan Robinson Under 16.5 carries (3 stars)

The model doesn't have a particularly strong lean for either backs' carries prop, so we'll target Robinson here with a projection of 16.4 as the Under currently sits at plus money at DraftKings. Robinson has been a do-it-all back for Atlanta this year, and he's cleared 16.5 carries eight times compared to going Under that line seven times. If the Falcons fall behind, Robinson could still be in line for a lot of work, but that may come as a receiver rather than as a rusher.