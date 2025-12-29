The Los Angeles Rams lost out on the opportunity to play for the No. 1 seed in the NFC with both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers winning, but Matthew Stafford and company are likely to suit up for Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons with seeding implications for the wild card round still on the line. A No. 5 seed would mean facing the NFC South champion, while the No. 6 seed could result in a date with the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles. On the other side, Kirk Cousins is hoping to boost his profile in free agency as the Falcons try to salvage something from another lost season. Cousins took over for Michael Penix Jr., who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

We look at the best Stafford and Cousins player props for Monday Night Football with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Rams vs. Falcons and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Matthew Stafford: 269.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Kirk Cousins: 223.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Kirk Cousins Under 223.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

The model has Cousins at 180.4 passing yards on Monday, well below his prop line. The veteran did throw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Buccaneers a few weeks ago but has finished below 200 passing yards in four of his six starts.

Passing attempts props

Matthew Stafford: 33.5 (Over -125, Under -102)

Kirk Cousins: 33.5 (Over -116, Under -110)

Top pick: Kirk Cousins Under 33.5 pass attempts (3.5 stars)

Cousins has thrown the ball 34 or more times in each of the last two games but the model has him at just 29.6 attempts on Monday evening. Cousins is likely to be looking for a new team in the offseason so there's always the possibility he gets to air the ball out more than expected in these final games but the Falcons could also look to feature Bijan Robinson more on the ground.

Passing touchdowns props

Matthew Stafford: 2.5 (Over +145, Under -187)

Kirk Cousins: 1.5 (Over +147, Under -189)

Top pick: Matthew Stafford Under 2.5 passing TDs (3.5 stars)

As noted above, the Rams don't have much to play for outside of wild card seeding. As a result, they may pull some of the key players after halftime or whenever the game result is in hand. Stafford has thrown at least two touchdowns in nine straight games, which is why this line is at 2.5 and not the standard 1.5. He's hit three or more scores through the air in six of those games but again, he might not play the full contest.