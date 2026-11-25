It's Thanksgiving week in the NFL, which means a heavily augmented Week 12 schedule, beginning with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are 6-4 on the season, with Los Angeles sitting third in the NFC West standings and Green Bay down to fourth in the NFC North. The Rams and Packers are also both coming off a bye week, albeit a shortened one to accommodate the holiday schedule. We're going over everything bettors need to know to be prepared to make Rams vs. Packers picks. Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) is inactive. All Packers vs. Rams odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we're offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Rams vs. Packers betting odds (via DraftKings)

Rams vs. Packers money line: Rams -145, Packers +123 Rams vs. Packers Over/Under: 44.5 (Over -108, Under -111) Rams vs. Packers spread: Rams -2.5

Packers vs. Rams betting preview

The Los Angeles Rams began the season as Super Bowl favorites after making the NFC Championship Game in 2026 and then adding Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Trent McDuffie to bolster their defense during the offseason. However, Los Angeles limped to a 2-4 start, with the low point coming in a home loss to the Cardinals in Week 6. Since then, the Rams have managed to dial in defensively, and they enter Week 12 on a four-game winning streak despite being without star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Myles Garrett did return to the lineup with a three-sack performance in Week 9 after missing nearly two months with a knee injury. Now he'll take on a Green Bay Packers offensive line that gave up eight sacks to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Green Bay had won five of six prior to that and were buoyed by a dynamic downfield passing attack with Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. However, the protection broke down against an aggressive Brian Flores defense.

The Packers will get back a dynamic pass rusher of their own, as Micah Parsons is expected to make his season debut after missing the first 10 games while continuing to recover from a torn ACL he suffered last season. These two teams are in direct competition for a wild card spot in the NFC, so the stakes will be high for this special streaming holiday presentation of the NFL. Both teams are 6-4 against the spread on the season. Spend $5+ on Rams vs. Packers with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Rams vs. Packers picks, prediction

Over 44.5 points

The Rams have looked dialed in defensively over their last four games, and the Packers should get a huge boost with Parsons returning to the lineup. However, these are still two prolific passing attacks, with Matthew Stafford's offense ranking eighth in the NFL in passing yards and Jordan Love's offense ranking third. Sean McVay's squad has found balance to offset the losses of Nacua and Adams, while Watson and Golden have become one of the most productive wide receiving duos in the NFL. The model predicts that these two teams combine for 47 points on average and that the Over hits in over 50% of simulations.