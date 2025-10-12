Injuries are, unfortunately, a big part of the NFL, and this matchup sure highlights that fact. The Baltimore Ravens are 1-4 and desperately need a win, but they'll be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the second week in a row, and top receiver Zay Flowers is questionable. The Rams, meanwhile, are one of the top teams in the NFC and have all their stars ready to go for this matchup. With all that in mind, where is the top value when it comes to NFL betting on player props?

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. We've selected three NFL player props for bettors to consider.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at our top props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Rams-Ravens game, including more player props.

Top Rams vs. Ravens props:

Kyren Williams Over 2.5 receptions (4 stars)

Cooper Rush Over 186.5 passing yards (4 stars)

Derrick Henry Over 16.5 carries (3.5 stars)

The Rams are big favorites on the road and if the game goes how oddsmakers expect, Los Angeles should be leaning on its run game quite a bit. That means plenty of touches for Williams, who is a factor both in the run game and catching passes. Williams has caught multiple passes in all but one game this year, and he just had eight last week against the San Francisco 49ers. Look for the Rams to get him the ball in a variety of ways on Sunday. The SportsLine model projects 3.8 receptions for Williams in this matchup.

Cooper Rush Over 186.5 passing yards (4 stars)

With Jackson out, it's the Rush show once again. Rush completed 70% of his passes last week, which was good. The bad, though, was he tossed three picks as the Ravens were trounced by Houston. Rush and the Ravens may get down big again here as the Rams are a top NFC contender. If that's the case, expect Rush to air it out late as the Ravens try and play catch up. Rush is projected to have 199.9 passing yards Sunday.

Derrick Henry Over 16.5 carries (3.5 stars)

It's likely the Ravens will fall behind big and resort to leaning on the passing game. Before that, however, they will certainly be looking to establish the run with Henry. With Jackson out and Flowers banged up, Henry is far and away the Ravens' best player on offense and if they have any chance of winning, Henry needs to get early touches to set the tone and lead some long scoring drives that also milk clock. Look for Henry to be used as often as possible here as the model projects the star back to have 18.2 carries.