First place in the NFC West and potentially the top seed in the conference will be on the line when Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season begins with the Los Angeles Rams meeting the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The Rams have already clinched a playoff spot and beat the Seahawks in the first meeting, but Seattle could gain a game advantage with a win Thursday as both teams are 11-3. Matthew Stafford is playing like the league MVP, while Sam Darnold has steered Seattle's offense well in his first year with the team but is hoping to make up for a horrendous showing against L.A. in the last matchup between these teams where he threw four interceptions in a 21-19 loss.

Here's a look at the best Stafford and Darnold player props for Thursday's game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. You can visit SportsLine for a full Rams vs. Seahawks game forecast and more NFL player prop recommendations.

Passing yards props

Matthew Stafford: 230.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Sam Darnold: 224.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Matthew Stafford Over 230.5 passing yards (4 stars)

Even with a short week on the road against a tough Seahawks defense, this is a laughable line for Stafford. He's projected for 274.2 passing yards according to the model and has gone Over 230.5 passing yards in each of the last four games. However, he did only throw for 130 yards in the first meeting against Seattle.

Passing attempts props

Matthew Stafford: 34.5 (Over -112, Under -114)

Sam Darnold: 30.5 (Over -105, Under -121)

Top pick: Sam Darnold Under 30.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

It is possible the Seahawks lean more on the ground game after Darnold struggled in the previous meeting against the Rams. The model projects him for 28.8 attempts and he has gone Under this particular line in three of his last four games.

Passing touchdowns props

Matthew Stafford: 1.5 (Over +101, Under -128)

Sam Darnold: 1.5 (Over +113, Under -145)

Top pick: Matthew Stafford Over 1.5 passing TDs (3.5 stars)

The last time Stafford had a game with less than two passing touchdowns, the calendar was set to October. He's gone Over this line in eight straight games and 10 of his 14 games overall. Despite only throwing for 130 yards in the first meeting, Stafford did toss two touchdown passes against Seattle.