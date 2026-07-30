Rangers vs. Rays prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Thursday, July 30, by proven model

Division leaders clash when the Texas Rangers battle the Tampa Bay Rays in a key American League matchup on Thursday afternoon. Tampa Bay is coming off a 3-0 win over Texas on Wednesday. The Rangers (55-53), who lead the AL West, are 27-28 on the road this season. The Rays (63-44), who lead the AL East, are 39-16 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The teams split six meetings a year ago. Tampa Bay is a -163 favorite on the money line (risk $163 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Rays odds, while the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Rangers vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the Rangers vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Rays money line Rangers +136, Rays -163 Rangers vs. Rays over/under 7.5 runs Rangers vs. Rays run line Rays -1.5 (+135) Rangers vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Rangers vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Rangers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rangers vs. Rays, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 Texas games. The Over is also 11-7-2 when Nathan Eovaldi starts for the Rangers. It is also 10-9 when Shane McClanahan starts for Tampa Bay.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Rangers' Wyatt Langford and Brandon Nimmo. The Rays, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.1 total runs. Get the Rangers vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Rangers picks

After simulating every pitch of Rangers vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rangers vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.