Rangers vs. Angels same-game parlay: Proven MLB expert has best bets for Sunday Night Baseball on May 24

Weather shook some things up Saturday, so the Sunday MLB schedule features two night games. Orioles vs.Tigers was rained out Saturday, and the game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader, but only one game is the official Sunday Night Baseball game.That is the battle between the Rangers and Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET .

We have a pair of solid southpaws facing off as MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to start for Texas and Reid Detmers goes for Los Angeles. That should make for a great matchup as the Angels look to complete a three-game sweep of their AL West rivals. The consensus Rangers vs. Angels odds list Los Angeles as a slight -118 home favorite on the money line, while Texas is priced as a -101 underdog, and the Over/Under for total runs is set at 8 (Over -105, Under -115).

SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has assessed the odds and found some value plays to create his best same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball, and any prospective bettors wanting to tail his Rangers vs. Angels picks should be sure to use the latest DraftKings promo code.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Rangers vs. Angels on Sunday Night Baseball.

Rangers vs. Angels same-game parlay

Angels +1.5

Reid Detmers 5+ Ks

Zach Neto over 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBI

Same-game parlay odds: +178 Caesars (0.5 units)

Angels +1.5

Despite losing nine of 16 series thus far, the Rangers have been swept just one time, salvaging at least a win in eight of nine losing series, so will a win tonight be tougher than anticipated for the Angels?

After losing the first two games and leaving 11 men on base Saturday, the Rangers look lethargic, in my opinion. With this being the final game of a three-city, nine-game road trip, I think this sets up better for a sweep than some of those others where Texas was able to win at least one game.

MacKenzie Gore is also coming off a start where he lasted just one inning and left with lat tightness, so I am a bit wary here of his health, although all signs are pointing to him being fine. He had MRI imaging come back negative this week, and he mentioned it was more just a cramp in his upper back that caused him to not feel like himself.

He left the game after throwing fewer than 30 pitches but will make his next turn through the rotation here, so while I am being cautious and not backing him on player props, I won't tell you to stay away from the strikeouts against this strikeout-heavy L.A. lineup.

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Reid Detmers 5+ Ks

Where I'm looking for strikeouts is on the other side with Detmers. He projects to go well over five strikeouts and is favored to complete six innings, something he hasn't done in his past three starts. When Detmers does complete at least six innings this year, he's missed this line just once, finishing with four strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Against a Texas lineup that I believe has strikeout regression coming against lefties, I'm backing Detmers to grab at least five strikeouts while utilizing his near 12% swinging strike rate.

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Zach Neto over 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBI

The Angels bats have performed better than the Rangers against left-handed pitchers over the last month, with a .766 OPS and one piece of that is the .264 average from leadoff man Zach Neto. He's enjoyed facing lefties and routinely has gotten on base and gone over the 1.5 hits, runs and RBI line with a lefty on the mound.

After seeing this lineup also hit against the Texas bullpen in this series, I'm backing Neto to hit the Over on his hits, runs and RBI line again tonight, whether against Gore or the relievers behind him. Neto has racked up four hits over the past two contests, with two home runs in there, so I'm riding the hot hand and playing this one by itself as well.

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