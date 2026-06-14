Rangers vs. Red Sox Sunday Night Baseball same-game parlay: Best bets for June 14 from proven MLB expert

Sunday Night Baseball brings us to Boston this week, and we have some gorgeous weather on tap, with historic Fenway Park as the backdrop. Connelly Early will start for the Red Sox, while veteran and former Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for Texas. The Rangers are looking to avoid being swept by Boston after taking a series from the Royals earlier this week, and this is the final game of their week-long road trip, so fatigue may play a factor tonight.

Sunday Night Baseball first pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET in Boston. The consensus Rangers vs. Red Sox odds list Boston as a slight -114 money-line favorite (risk $114 to win $100), while Texas is a -104 underdog (risk $104 to win $100) and the Over/Under for total runs is 9 (Over -115, Under -105).

SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has been sifting through the Sunday MLB odds to find the value for a strong same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball on June 14. Any bettors who might be interested in tailing his Rangers vs. Red Sox picks should be sure to use the latest DraftKings promo code.

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Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Rangers vs. Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball.

Rangers vs. Red Sox same-game parlay

Red Sox +1.5

Boston P Connelly Early 5 Ks

Same-game parlay odds: +108 at Caesars

Nathan Eovaldi has struggled lately, allowing four or more earned runs in three straight starts with more than 40% hard contact and a rough-looking 15% barrel rate. He's allowed four home runs across his last three starts, and the weather tonight looks to be giving a bump up to hitters, as it's expected to be nearly 90 degrees with winds blowing out to left field at 10+ mph.

Pitching in a night game during this type of heat is a benefit to pitchers, where they get to avoid the hottest part of the day, but it will still be hot and humid enough to give hitters the advantage and help push fly balls farther. Keeping the ball on the ground will be key for all pitchers tonight, and Eovaldi has been able to do that well. The issues arise when getting hit hard and barreled up on balls in the air, so he'll have to avoid that to be successful tonight.

With a career ERA nearing five against the Red Sox, and trending in the wrong direction, I'm siding with Boston to keep it close and win or lose by just one run, playing the +1.5 tonight.

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Connelly Early 5+ Ks

The Rangers have been improving against left-handed pitching, but on the season they've got a strikeout rate above 26%, and the last two lefties they've faced have both gone for seven strikeouts. The alternate strikeout total of five here for Connelly Early is priced near -300, but we're getting the parlay to +108, which is showing some value.

Early has been solid pretty much all season, and since the middle of May he's really turned it on, pitching to expected stats that point to him being a candidate for a mid-3's ERA while producing a bunch of quality starts in that time. He's shown improvement in some of his strikeout metrics, too, and has hit 5+ strikeouts in six-straight starts.

With the value we're getting on Caesars, as this price is -110 or worse on other major books, I'm putting at least a half-unit down on this one tonight. Another way to play this would be with an alternate total of 10 and taking the Under, along with the five strikeouts for Early, which would get you to -102 odds on Caesars.

In the end, the weather should help hitters, but I think Eovaldi can keep the ball on the ground enough and Early will pitch around any trouble to where we get a lower-scoring affair.

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