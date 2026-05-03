The Detroit Tigers have been amuch stronger team at home this season, and they will try to win the three-game series with the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park on Sunday Night Baseball. The teams split the first two games, with a 5-4 Texas victory starting it off but the Tigers taking the 5-1 victory on Saturday night. The Tigers (16-17) have the best home record in baseball at 11-3. They plan to start left-hander Tyler Holton (0-1, 5.54 ERA), and he is expected to pitch a couple of innings and let the bullpen do the rest. Right-hander Jack Leiter (1-2, 5.17) is set to go for the Rangers (17-17). First pitch for Sunday Night Baseball is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The Tigers are -123 favorites on the money line, Texas is a +103 underdog, and the Over/Under for total runs scored is set at 8.

SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has come up with his best same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball, and those interested in tailing his Rangers vs. Tigers picks should be sure to use the latest DraftKings promo code.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Rangers vs. Tigers on Sunday.

Rangers vs. Tigers same-game parlay

Kevin McGonigle Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Rangers Team Total Over 2.5 Runs



Same-game parlay odds: +144 DraftKings (0.5 units)

This Sunday, we head to chilly Detroit, where Jack Leiter and the Rangers face off with the Tigers in the rubber match of a three-game set. With it being cold and winds blowing in, the run-scoring environment will favor pitchers, although even without the ball traveling as far tonight, I still think we could b e in for some runs here.

Jake Leiter has struggled to avoid giving up runs since his first couple of solid starts, allowing at least three runs in each of his last four. Helping the run-scoring efforts are 10 walks allowed in those four recent starts, and he has had trouble getting left-handed batters out. Lefties are hitting .304 with four home runs and eight walks in 16 innings. Leiter leans on his fastball over 40% of the time against left-handed batters, and they've racked up an xwOBA above .400 on the fastball, as well as each of his two main secondary pitches.

The projected lineup has six lefties in there, with sluggers Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler as two of the three righties he'll face. This doesn't make for a great spot for Leiter to succeed, but the colder weather should at least help him keep the ball in the park this time around.

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Kevin McGonigle is having an incredible start to his rookie season, and if not for all the fireworks that Munetaka Murakami is creating on the South Side of Chicago, McGonigle would likely be the easy AL Rookie of the Year.

Hitting .310 so far with an expected wOBA of .410, this kid seems to be the real deal, and the underlying metrics point to his success being legitimate. I'm backing him tonight in the better side of his split, against a righty in Leiter, who has also struggled with left-handed batters, as mentioned. Hitting at the top of the order helps combat being on the home team and potentially losing an at-bat, and at the -124 price, I'd play it straight as well.

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I'm taking a bit of a different approach and playing the Rangers team total Over 2.5 Runs, instead of looking at the Tigers team total with everything written above about Jack Leiter. The angle here is that Tyler Horton has really struggled over his last few appearances, and he'll be just an opener before a full bullpen game.

The Tigers pitching staff is in a bit of a tough spot with some injuries, and the bullpen has been one of the worst in MLB over the last couple of weeks. It will need to cover nine full innings against a Rangers lineup that is projecting for more than four runs tonight.