The Texas Rangers (32-36) and Minnesota Twins (36-31) will wrap up their three-game series on Thursday. The first two games were split 1-1, with the Twins securing a 6-2 win over Texas on Wednesday. Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA) will start for the Rangers, while Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.78 ERA) will take the mound for Minnesota.

First pitch from Target Field in Minnesota is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is -168 on the money line (risk $168 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Twins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Texas is a +138 underdog (risk $100 to win $138). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rangers vs. Twins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also check out Thursday's best MLB home run picks, MLB parlay picks, and MLB prop picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few.

Here are the model's three best bets for Rangers vs. Twins on Thursday:

Josh Smith +1 hit (-210)

Byron Buxton Over 0.5 Total Runs Batted In (+140)

Bailey Ober Under 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

Josh Smith +1 hit (-210)

Smith rolls into this contest leading the team in batting average (.276) and hits (56). He's tallied two hits in three straight games, including both matchups against the Twins this series. The model projects him to record 0.8 hits. Smith has gone over his hit total in his past five contests, going 4-of-10 in this series against Minnesota.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Wednesday, all from the expert who is 137-70 on his last 207 MLB picks (+20).

Byron Buxton Over Total Runs Batted In 0.5 (+140)

Buxton heads into this game leading the team in both home runs (11) and RBI (41). In the month of June, he's driven in 11 runs, including four in the last two matchups. The model projects him to log 0.6 RBI. In addition, Buxton has gone over his total runs batted in line in 9 of his last 15 games against a team with a losing record.

You've now seen two best bets for Rangers vs. Twins on Thursday. Now, get picks for every single game from the model that enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks.

Bailey Ober Under 5.5 total strikeouts (-135)

Ober is on the mound for Minnesota, but strikeouts aren't his strong suit. In 69 total innings pitched, he's racked up 54 K's. The 29-year-old has posted four or fewer strikeouts in five straight outings and eight of his 13 starts this season. The model is projecting 5.1 strikeouts and gives this prop a 3-star rating. FanDuel has this prop at -142.