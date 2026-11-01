The Baltimore Ravens have lost two straight but will welcome back quarterback Lamar Jackson just in time to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in an NFL Week 8 high-profile showdown on CBS and Paramount+. Jackson has missed the last three games but has no injury designation this week as he rejoins an offense featuring Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers, making Baltimore even more dangerous. Meanwhile, nobody has been slowing down Allen and the Bills, who lead the NFL in scoring and fresh off their bye week. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The latest Ravens vs. Bills odds have Buffalo as a 3-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Jackson's over/under for passing yardage is 237.5. Before making any Bills vs. Ravens picks or 2026 NFL Week 8 predictions, be sure to see the Ravens vs. Bills predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Ravens vs. Bills. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Bills spread Bills -3 Ravens vs. Bills over/under 54.5 points Ravens vs. Bills money line Bills -162, Ravens +148 Ravens vs. Bills picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Bills streaming Paramount+

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Top Ravens vs. Bills predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bills vs. Ravens, the model is going Over 54.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in all but one Bills game this season, which makes sense. While they rank No. 1 in scoring at 32.8 ppg, they're also allowing 28.5 ppg, third-most in the league. That's over 60 total points per game on average.

The Ravens' offense managed just 13 and 10 points the last two weeks in critical divisional losses to the Bengals and Browns. Things are different when Jackson is under center. In his three full games, Baltimore scored 41 and 34 in two of them. Those contests finished with 65 and 64 points.

The model projects 58 combined points as the Over has value 55% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Bills picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Ravens vs. Bills, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Bills spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.