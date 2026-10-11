A cross-conference matchup on 'Sunday Night Football' will see the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Atlanta Falcons. A primetime NFL SGP figures to feature the likes of Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, Zay Flowers and Michael Penix Jr., as Lamar Jackson (ankle) is out. Both squads like to lean on the ground game, which could make the Unders with receiving prop bets attractive within your 'SNF' same-game parlay. Both Robinson and Mark Andrews share the NFL prop bar of 3.5 receptions, with plus-money offerings for going under. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Robinson's had two or fewer catches in each of his last three games in which Penix has completed. It seems as Atlanta leans more on the running back's legs than his hands with Penix under center, which could make backing this +102 NFL player prop worth considering. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Ravens picks for your 'Sunday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Ravens vs. Falcons prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Falcons vs. Ravens on 'Sunday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Baltimore vs. Atlanta here.

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Top 'Sunday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Ravens vs. Falcons and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Falcons wideout Drake London goes Over 80.5 receiving yards (-114) in a 4-star NFL prop. The wideout has gone over his yardage prop in five straight starts with Penix under center and in seven of his last eight games alongside the southpaw quarterback. London hasn't just barely hit the Overs during this stretch, as over those eight games he's averaged 117.6 receiving yards.

London has a flair for the spotlight, as across 12 primetime games, he's averaged 84.6 receiving yards, compared to 61.4 yards in earlier games. Additionally, defending wideouts is Baltimore's weakness as just five teams allow more than the 183.5 receiving yards the Ravens allow to wide receivers. SportsLine AI projects London to have 96.6 yards on average, making this an NFL prop pick worthy of your 'SNF' SGP. See which other SNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Falcons vs. Ravens SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has 14 other NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including five with a 4.5-star rating. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Sunday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Falcons vs. Ravens predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Sunday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.