Two AFC teams in very different situations clash on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL Week 9 with the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Baltimore Ravens. Jacksonville is favored by 9.5. The Jags are 5-2 and are fresh off a 42-7 beatdown of Indianapolis, while Baltimore fell 36-10 to Buffalo and lost both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and top backup Tyler Huntley in the process. With the Jaguars rolling and the Ravens having a major quarterback crisis on their hands, who are the best bets to find the end zone on Thursday? Ahead of Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9, we've made two Jaguars vs. Ravens anytime touchdown prop betting picks -- one for each team. Ravens running back Derrick Henry is priced at +120 (risk $100 to win $120) to score a touchdown against the Jaguars. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Jaguars vs. Ravens is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Jaguars vs. Ravens anytime touchdown scorer props

Bhayshul Tuten (-105)

Tuten has been a focal point of this Jacksonville offense all year long, especially with Travis Etienne now in New Orleans, and he's been especially on fire of late. Tuten has six total touchdowns this year -- three rushing and three receiving -- and four have come over the Jaguars' last two games. The Ravens have given up seven total touchdowns to opposing running backs, and if you assume Baltimore is going to fall behind given the uncertainty at quarterback, Tuten should get a large workload as the Jags will try to bleed the clock. Bet on NFL player props at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bonuses via bet resets:

Derrick Henry (+120)

Jackson is on IR with a broken thumb. Huntley hurt his toe. Third-string undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano played most of the game against Buffalo but is dealing with an ankle injury of his own, but he will start Week 9. The Ravens signed Kedon Slovis off Green Bay's practice squad this week after signing Austin Reed to the practice squad and just traded for Arizona castoff Jacoby Brissett on Wednesday. Whether Fagnano plays all game or one -- or both -- of Reed and Slovis get involved, I want no part of this Baltimore passing attack until Brissett is more entrenched in the offense. As such, give me The King this week. Henry has nine touchdowns this year and will absolutely be the focal point of Baltimore's offensive attack. Henry can break a long one or punch it in from up close, and this is probably as good of a value we're going to get on a Henry touchdown all year. Bet on Week 9 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: