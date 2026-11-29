The Baltimore Ravens, on a six-game losing streak and without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, travel to face C.J. Stroud and the resurgent Houston Texans in a matchup of teams looking to stay relevant in the AFC for the second half. Baltimore enters at 4-7 following a heartbreaking 35-33 loss to Carolina, while Houston (4-6) comes off an impressive 26-3 victory over Indianapolis, now officially bounced back from an 0-4 start to the year. Each team is well behind in their respective divisions, but will remain firmly in the AFC wild-card hunt with a win. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Reliant Stadium in Houston on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore leads the all-time series 13-3. The latest Ravens vs. Texans odds have Houston as a 6.5-point favorite. Houston is at -300 on the money line (risk $300 to win $100). The over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Over sports a 4-1 record for both teams over their last five games. Before making any Texans vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see the Ravens vs. Texans predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Ravens vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Texans spread Texans -6.5 Ravens vs. Texans over/under 47.5 points Ravens vs. Texans money line Texans -295, Ravens +267 Ravens vs. Texans picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Texans streaming Paramount+

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Top Ravens vs. Texans predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Texans vs. Ravens, the model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in three straight games involving Baltimore. The defense alone has allowed 35, 23 and 33 points in those games. The trade for QB Jacoby Brissett provided a big boost to the offense, scoring 33 points vs. the Panthers last weekend.

Similarly, the offense has been the driver for the turnaround of the Texans. They've scored 29.3 ppg the last seven weeks, and allowed at over 20 points in five of those games, too. The Texans have the advantage through the air, with Stroud throwing for 2,656 yards and 22 TDs. Baltimore will look to establish its ground game behind Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 793 yards and 11 scores.

The model projects 54 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Texans picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Texans vs. Ravens, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Texans spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.