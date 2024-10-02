Get the latest betting odds and best bet recommendations for the Ravens vs. Bengals matchup in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals WHEN Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio HOW CBS

The games have rarely disappointed when the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have squared off in recent seasons. The next chapter of this divisional rivalry takes place this Sunday in Cincinnati in one of the best NFL games to bet on this week.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The Ravens (2-2) swept both games against the Bengals last season and are looking like the much stronger team again this season, especially after trouncing the previously undefeated Buffalo Bills 35-10 on Sunday Night Football last week. Derrick Henry is leading the league in rushing yards (120 per game) after coming just one yard short of 200 in Week 4.

The Bengals finally got into the win column last week with a comfortable victory over the Carolina Panthers on the road. The backfield duo of Zack Moss and Chase Brown led the way, combining for 131 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in the 34-24 win. The Bengals are still just 1-3 on the season and a victory in this game would go a long way towards becoming just the seventh team since 1979 to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start.

Here are the current betting odds for Ravens vs. Bengals at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article and will be updated throughout the week.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Ravens spread -2.5 (-114) -2.5 (-102) -2.5 (-115) Bengals spread +2.5 (-106) +3 (-118) +2.5 (-105) Ravens moneyline -146 -148 -150 Bengals moneyline +124 +124 +125 Over Over 50.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-112) Over 51 (-110) Under Under 50.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-108) Under 51 (-110)

Why to bet on the Ravens

The Ravens’ dominant win over the Bills last week was one of the most impressive performances of any team this season. They limited a Bills team that was averaging 37.3 points per game entering Week 4 to just 10 points. They were also completely unstoppable on the ground. Even without his 87-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play, Henry still averaged 4.87 yards on his other 23 carries. Lamar Jackson is 9th in the league in rushing – as a quarterback – and is averaging a career-high 7.5 yards per carry.

That rushing dominance is likely to continue this week against a weak Bengals run defense. The Bengals are currently 25th in the league against the run, allowing 145.5 yards per game. They are also 28th in EPA per rush allowed and 31st in success rate against the run. They have allowed the 8th-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this season, including 39 to the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels. To which other great mobile QB has Daniels’ rushing prowess been frequently compared? That would be Lamar Jackson.

If the Ravens can run the ball against Cincinnati the way they have so far this season, then it could be another comfortable win for the Ravens, and they should have no problem covering a 3-point spread. Division games are usually closer than expected, and the Ravens looked shaky before the Bills game, but it’s still fairly easy to have confidence betting on the Ravens this week.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Why to bet on the Bengals

The Bengals’ performance this season doesn’t exactly do much to inspire confidence in their chances against an excellent Ravens team this week, but there is a reason that Cincinnati is still one of the top Super Bowl favorites even after their 0-3 start. They are still a very talented, well-coached team with one of the best QBs and best WRs in the game. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, as well as an improved rushing attack, give the Bengals a chance to keep up with teams like the Ravens even when their defense struggles.

The Burrow-to-Chase connection is always one of the biggest keys to the Bengals’ success, and it will be especially critical in this matchup. The Ravens’ pass defense is the most exploitable aspect of their team. Baltimore is allowing the third-most passing yards per game (257.5) and is average to below-average in terms of advanced metrics like DVOA and EPA. They lost to the Raiders in Week 2 largely because they had no answers for Gardner Minshew and Davante Adams in the 4th quarter. Burrow and Chase are an even more dynamic threat than Minshew and Adams.

There is also some appeal in backing a home underdog in a division game. Home underdogs are 9-9-1 against the spread (ATS) so far this season and 7-12 straight up. Cincinnati is also 5-2 ATS against the Ravens over the last three seasons (including playoffs). In a game that is essentially “must win” for the Bengals, it would not be crazy to expect another close, hard-fought game between these teams. Taking the points in a game like that is a good position.

Best bet for Ravens vs. Bengals: Ravens -2.5 (-114, DraftKings)

While we can make the case for betting on the Bengals in this game, the Ravens simply looked too good last week and have too many advantages in this matchup. Their dynamic rushing attack against the Bengals’ weak run defense is the biggest mismatch in this game, and we expect the Ravens’ edge on the ground to dictate the flow of this game in a similar way to the Buffalo game. Cincinnati may be able to keep up with Baltimore’s offense if Burrow and Chase can get into a groove, but they simply may not have enough opportunities if Baltimore can control the game and dominate the time of possession with their rushing attack.

We also lean towards the under in this game, even though both games last season went over 50 points. There is some shootout potential, especially if the Bengals can create some explosive plays with their passing attack. But after having some good success on the ground last week, we expect Cincinnati to try to establish the run against Baltimore’s stout defensive front and open up opportunities for the passing attack. If both teams can run the ball effectively, that will limit the number of possessions and keep the overall scoring down. Cincinnati’s defense also should be better than it’s been so far this season.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the best odds for the spread if you are interested in placing this bet.