Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 1 features familiar foes as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills for a playoff rematch. Josh Allen and the Bills pulled off a close 27-25 win against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoffs in January. Buffalo topped the AFC East with a 13-4 record last season, while Baltimore finished first in the AFC North at 12-5. The Bills will be without starting kicker Tyler Bass, who was placed on injured reserve with a hip/groin injury earlier this week.



Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Bills vs. Ravens picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bills vs. Ravens. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Bills:

Ravens vs. Bills spread Ravens -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ravens vs. Bills over/under 50.5 points Ravens vs. Bills money line Buffalo +102, Baltimore -122



Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Ravens vs. Bills:

Bills +1.5

Over 50.5

Bills +1.5

Buffalo was 12-8-0 ATS last season and covered the spread in all but three home games in 2024. The Ravens haven't covered the spread on the road in Week 1 since 2019, which was also the last time John Harbaugh's team won a game in Buffalo. The Bills are 2-1-1 ATS vs. the Ravens since that game. The model projects the Bills will cover the spread in over 50% of simulations on Sunday Night Football.

Over 50.5 points

Buffalo ranked second in the NFL last year in total points and points per game (525, 30.9) while Baltimore ranked third in those categories (518, 30.5). The Jackson-led Ravens offense was the league-leader in 2024 with 424.9 yards per game. Plus, the Over hit in four of the Bills' last five regular-season games in 2024 and in three of the last four for the Ravens. The Over hits in over 50% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

Want more Week 1 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 1 NFL best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 1 picks from NFL insider Emory Hunt, who is 45-24-1 in his last 70 NFL picks. See his Week 1 NFL best bets right here.