The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 8 on Sunday. The Bills' only loss this season is a three-point setback at home to the Patriots, while the Ravens (4-3) come in off consecutive losses as two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson missed the past three games. Kickoff at New Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 3-point home favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is 54.5. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We're taking a close look at the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds from DraftKings and have our best bet for the contest, based on information from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating to 2024. Anyone following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Ravens vs. Bills betting odds (via DraftKings)

Ravens vs. Bills money line: Ravens +140, Bills -166 Ravens vs. Bills Over/Under: 54.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Ravens vs. Bills spread: Bills -3

Ravens vs. Bills betting preview

Josh Allen and the Bills have been rolling, though they did have a little bit of trouble with the Raiders in their 33-30 victory on Sunday. Allen threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, passing Jim Kelly to become the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes with 258 for his career, but the Bills were outgained 378-345 in total yards. Buffalo's defense did get one takeaway and running back James Cook ran for 95 yards and the winning score after Las Vegas rallied to tie it. Allen has 1,504 passing yards and 240 rushing yards, accounting for 17 TDs and throwing four interceptions. Cook, the NFL's leading rusher in 2025, leads the team and is third in the league with 627 rushing yards and has scored six times.

The Ravens have scored 23 total points over the past two weeks with Tyler Huntley filling in for Jackson. The 2019 and 2023 league MVP has been out with an ankle injury and has 967 passing yards, with six TD passes and just one interception and 144 rushing yards in four games. Workhorse running back Derrick Henry has 579 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Receiver Zay Flowers is averaging 101.3 receiving yards per game and 15.2 yards per reception and has three TDs. He had 137 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bengals as Huntley threw for 298, but Henry was held to 45 yards on 17 carries.

The Bills have just been outscoring teams, with the offense leading the NFL in averaging 32.8 points per game, but the defense is allowing 386.8 yards (31st in NFL) and 28.5 points per game (30th). Baltimore allows less than 24 points per contest (19th) while the offense scores 24.1 (12th). The Ravens averaged 29 points in the first four games with Jackson running the show.

The Ravens are 2-5 against the spread this season but 2-1 ATS on the road, while the Bills are 4-2 ATS and 2-1 ATS at home. Five of Buffalo's six games have gone Over the total, while Baltimore is 4-3 to the Over. The teams met in Week 1 last season, with the Bills taking a 41-40 home victory. Buffalo also knocked the Ravens out of the postseason the previous season, taking a 27-25 victory at home in an AFC Divisional Playoffs matchup. Spend $5+ on Ravens vs. Browns in Week 8 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Ravens vs. Bills picks, prediction

Bills -3

The Bills offense has been on fire, and Buffalo's only loss was to the defending AFC champions. Allen has topped 200 passing yards in every game and has at least 240 in four of the six. He also rushed for 121 yards two weeks ago against the Rams, and the 2024 NFL MVP is back to making the improvisational plays he has become known for. The Ravens haven't exactly been taken down by a murderer's row with losses to the Saints, Browns and Bengals. Jackson might be rusty after a few games off, and with the Bills playing in their still relatively new stadium, they should have a solid home-field advantage. The SportsLine model has Buffalo covering in 52% of its simulations on its Bills spread bet. Wager on NFL Week 8 games, including Ravens-Bills, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: