WHO Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns WHEN Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE Huntington Bank Field | Cleveland, Ohio HOW CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket

The Cleveland Browns will have a new quarterback under center in Week 8 when they host their AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens. With Deshaun Watson (achilles) out for the season, Jameis Winston has been named the starter for Week 8.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the QB2 last week and entered the game after Watson’s injury, but he later left with an injured finger and Winston finished the game. The Browns announced later in the week that Winston would be the Week 8 starter.

Meanwhile, the Ravens come rolling in looking like the best team in the NFL and riding a five-game winning streak over five playoff contenders (Cowboys, Bills, Bengals, Commanders, Buccaneers). Lamar Jackson is the MVP favorite (+250, Caesars), Derrick Henry is the favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year (+110, Caesars), and the Ravens have the second-best odds to win Super Bowl 58 (+600, DraftKings)

The Ravens are heavy favorites in this game, but division games can often be closer than expected, and there is also the backup quarterback theory to consider when betting on this game. Before digging into the best bets, here are the current betting odds for Ravens vs. Browns at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article and will be updated daily throughout the week.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Ravens spread -9.5 (-105) -8.5 (-108) -9 (-110) Browns spread +9.5 (-115) +8.5 (-112) +9 (-110) Ravens moneyline -460 -425 -450 Browns moneyline +360 +330 +350 Over Over 44.5 (-110) Over 44.5 (-110) Over 44.5 (-110) Under Under 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

Why to bet on the Ravens

The Ravens are rightfully the heavy favorites in this game and the current point spread of 8.5, -9 or -9.5 probably is not enough. Since their 0-2 start, the Ravens have been simply dominant. They are now No. 1 in DVOA, No. 1 in offensive DVOA, and No. 1 in scoring and total offense. The addition of Derrick Henry has unlocked a new level in Lamar Jackson, who is averaging career highs in passing yards per game (258.6), yards per completion (13.4), and passer rating (118.0, No. 1 in the league).

There is not much more that needs to be said when a team like that is facing a team that is 31st in DVOA with the worst offense in the league by a considerable margin. For once, the Ravens’ defense is not the core strength of their team, as the defense has struggled at times while the dominant offense has led the way. That is not as big an issue this week considering the matchup with the Browns’ terrible offense.

The Ravens’ biggest weakness happens to directly match up with the Browns’ biggest weakness. The Ravens are allowing the most passing yards per game (287.1) and the fourth-most net yards per attempt, and they are 28th in EPA against the pass. As discussed further below, the Browns’ passing offense might end up being better with Watson out, but it’s still not going to be very good, especially after the recent trade of top wide receiver Amari Cooper.

While the Ravens struggle against the pass, they have the league’s No. 1 run defense, allowing just 68.4 yards per game on 3.3 yards per carry. The Browns’ best hope on offense is that Nick Chubb can get going on the ground, but this will be just his second game since returning from his ACL injury, and this is the toughest possible matchup he could face.

With the prowess of the Ravens’ offense and the way their defense matches up with Cleveland, everything about this game screams a double-digit win by Baltimore.

Why to bet on the Browns

The backup quarterback theory posits that NFL teams outperform their expectations in their first game with a backup quarterback after the starter was lost due to injury, trade, or demotion.

There are a few underlying theories as to why this might happen. One is that an injury to the starting quarterback galvanizes the team and motivates every other player to give an extra 10% to make up for the loss of the starting quarterback. Of course, it’s also possible that the backup quarterback is just better than the starter, and has the added advantage of being less familiar to the defense.

Both of those things could be true for the Browns this week with Winston as the starter. Watson was not just the worst quarterback in the league this season, but one of the worst this century (maybe longer). Watson’s comically low 21.7 QBR is the lowest QBR in a season since Jimmy Clausen’s 13.8 QBR for the Carolina Panthers in the 2010 season. It is easy to believe that Watson getting injured will have an “addition by subtraction” effect on the Browns’ offense, and maybe the whole team.

Another reason to like the Browns is the return of Nick Chubb. The former NFL rushing yards leader only gained 22 yards on 11 carries last week in his first game back from his ACL injury. However, Chubb should continue getting stronger each week, and even in his current form he still provides a boost to Cleveland’s backfield. That may not help much against the Ravens’ staunch run defense, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.

It’s not crazy to imagine a scenario where some nice passes by the backup quarterback and some hard running by Chubb give the Browns’ entire team a spark, and they manage to score some points and control some of the clock against the Ravens’ vulnerable defense. If they can hang around and keep the game somewhat close into the second half, there is always a chance they could score a garbage-time touchdown and end up with a backdoor cover.

Best bet for Ravens vs. Browns: Ravens -8.5 (-108, DraftKings)

It might be fun to bet on the Browns in this game and root for some of the storylines discussed above, but it would not be a good bet. The Ravens have looked far too good and have too many matchup advantages over the Browns to bet this game any other way.