The Cleveland Browns have been one of football's more interesting stories in 2026, but they fell 17-12 to the New York Jets on Sunday to go to 3-2. Things don't get any easier as they welcome the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens to town, and the Browns face a Ravens team that remains without Lamar Jackson's as he's been ruled out for the second week in a row. Baltimore won without Jackson last week, taking an overtime thriller over the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff for this AFC North tilt is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Ravens are 3-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is 40.5. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We'll break down the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds from DraftKings and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Ravens vs. Browns betting odds (via DraftKings)

Ravens vs. Browns money line: Ravens -162, Browns +136 Ravens vs. Browns over/under: 40.5 (Over -102, Under -118) Ravens vs. Browns spread: Ravens -3

Ravens vs. Browns betting preview

The Ravens and Browns are both in new eras, and it's worked out early in 2026.

Baltimore said goodbye to longtime head coach John Harbaugh and brought former Ravens assistant Jesse Minter back to be the new head coach. So far, so good for Minter, who is 4-1 as a head coach. As for Cleveland, a few rough years led to a fresh start as Kevin Stefanski -- now in Atlanta -- was replaced by Todd Monken, who has the Browns off to a 3-2 start. This will be an interesting matchup for Monken, who spent the last three years in Baltimore as the Ravens' offensive coordinator.

The Browns will look to shake off a sloppy offensive effort against the Jets, while the Ravens will try to keep things rolling even without Jackson in the lineup.

The Ravens are 2-2 (with a push) against the spread this year, and the Browns are 3-2 ATS. Both teams are 3-2 to the Over this year as well. Wager on NFL Week 6 games, including Ravens-Browns, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Ravens vs. Browns picks, prediction

Ravens -3

Oddsmakers made the Ravens 4.5-point favorites when it was thought Jackson would play. That total has dipped, but Baltimore is now a 3-point spread betting favorite even with Tyler Huntley set to make his second straight start. Even with a backup under center, the Ravens are projected to win, as the SportsLine model has the Ravens covering in 53% of simulaitons. Spend $5+ on Ravens vs. Browns in Week 6 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 months of NBA League Pass: