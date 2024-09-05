Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Best sportsbook promos

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL’s opening game, you may want to check out these great sportsbook promotions.

We’ve made it through another five-month stretch without any NFL football games that count. Our reward is the season-opening game, which also happens to be a rematch from January’s AFC Championship game, with the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET).

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs find themselves in the NFL’s Thursday night kickoff game for the third time in five years. In last season’s opener, the Chiefs fell at home to the upstart Detroit Lions, 21-20. This will be Baltimore’s first time in the kickoff game since 2013, when they lost at Denver to start the season. Historically, the home team performs better in this game, but the visiting team has won the kickoff game in each of the past two years and in four of the last seven.

At several major U.S. sportsbooks, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are favored by around a field goal over the Ravens, who are led by reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

SPORTSBOOK SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL FanDuel KC -3 (-102) / BAL +3 (-120) KC -152 / BAL +128 46.5 (-110) BetMGM KC -3 (-105) / BAL +3 (-115) KC -150 / BAL +125 47 (-110) Caesars KC -3 (-100) / BAL +3 (120) KC -155 / BAL +130 46 (-110) Fanatics KC -3 (-105) / BAL +3 (-115) KC -150 / BAL +125 46.5 (-110)

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users going into the Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL opener on Thursday night.

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + NFL Sunday Ticket free trial BetMGM Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets

FanDuel promo code for Ravens vs. Chiefs

FanDuel has an extensive promo for people who sign up with the sportsbook for the first time. After depositing and making a bet of at least $5 on Ravens vs. Chiefs or any game in any sport through Sept. 22, new FanDuel users will receive $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.

The bonus bets, which arrive up to 72 hours after your first wager is placed, do not need to be used all at once, but they do expire seven days after they are placed into your account. You also only earn winnings from bonus bets; the initial stake is not returned to you. The NFL Sunday Ticket code will be emailed to you, which can be redeemed after setting up an account with YouTube or YouTube TV.

FanDuel also has a number of promos for existing users, including profit boosts, same-game parlay boosts, and bonus bets on plenty of games for Week 1 of the NFL season and beyond.

BetMGM promo code for Ravens vs. Chiefs

BetMGM’s promo for new users if one of the top in the industry, at least in terms of dollar amount. After registering (don’t forget to use the promo code CBSSPORTS) and making your initial deposit of at least $10, your first bet will qualify for their bonus. If your bet wins, congratulations! You get to keep the profit. If it’s a loss, you’ll get bonus bets equal to the amount of your wager, up to $1,500.

The number of bonus bets depends on the amount of wager. Any bonus bets must be used within seven days from when they are received.

Another NFL betting promo that BetMGM is running for all users is a second chance on First Touchdown wagers. Say someone bets on Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown in Thursday’s game. If he did not but scored the second one, that bettor would get the money placed on the wager placed back into their account.

Caesars promo code for Ravens vs. Chiefs

Caesars Sportsbook’s new-user promotion is similar to BetMGM’s: You can get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager. After signing up with promo code CBS1000 and making a deposit, your first bet will qualify for the promotion. If you lose, you’ll get a single bonus bet in the amount of your original wager.

You can deposit and bet any amount, but the first bet must be placed within 30 days of opening an account. The bonus bet will be credited to your account within two days of the wager being graded as a loss, and the bonus bet is good for 14 days once you receive it. As mentioned, you only get one bonus bet regardless of your stake for this Caesars promotion.

Caesars Sportsbook offers bonus bets for referrals, along with regular profit boosts in several sports. It also boasts for live in-game betting for more sports than its competitors.

Fanatics promo code for Ravens vs. Chiefs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users 10 days of bonus bets. After signing up and making a deposit, your first bet (up to $100) will earn you a bonus bet of the same amount, even if you win the wager. This process can be repeated for the following nine days, allowing you to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the 10-day period.

Bets do not necessarily need to be duplicated each day. For example, you could bet $100 the first day and would earn a $100 bonus bet. The next day, you may want to wager $50, and you would receive a $50 bonus bet, and so on.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued. In order to qualify for a bonus bet, the initial bet must have odds of at least -200.

Summary for best sportsbook promos for Ravens vs. Chiefs