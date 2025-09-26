No one would have guessed that this Week 4 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs would be a battle between 1-2 teams. With each powerhouse looking to avoid a 1-3 start, they're going to need their stars to shine to get out of their early-season rut.

Here, we dive into two anytime touchdown scorer props at DraftKings, with players that we think are nice values to find the end zone in Kansas City on Sunday.

Top Ravens-Chiefs anytime touchdown props:

Derrick Henry (-165)

While it's not as automatic as the "Tush Push", you know if the Ravens' explosive offense moves the ball inside the opponents' 10-yard line, they're feeding Henry. Henry converts most of the time, as he's scored in two of three games this season and in six of his past seven games (including postseason) overall. The Chiefs have given up touchdowns to running backs in two of their three games this season, with both of those scores coming in the red zone. Henry has also lost three fumbles so far this season, and I think he'll want to put the team on his back in this key game to help atone for his previous costly mistakes.

Noah Gray (+475)

Gray had just one target in Kansas City's season opener against the Chargers, but he finished tied for the second-most targets (5) on the team in Week 2 and tied for the third-most targets in Week 3 (6). The Chiefs clearly see a future with Gray after giving him a 3-year, $18 million extension at the start of last season, and I like the value on his +475 given his recent target share much more than fellow Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (+170).