Two star running backs with very different styles of play will take the field for Thursday Night Football this week when Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens visit De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 action. The bruising Henry isn't flirting with 2,000 yards this year, but he's averaging 4.7 yards per carry despite extra attention due to Lamar Jackson being sidelined the last few weeks. Jackson is expected back Thursday, though, which could open things up for Henry. As for Achane, the speedster is averaging 5.0 yards per clip and is a bright spot for a disappointing 2-6 Miami team. He has seven total touchdowns as he's a major threat as a receiver, too.

So which running back should you be backing when it comes to NFL player props? Here, we use the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, to help make our picks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to check out the SportsLine model's game forecast for Ravens vs. Dolphins in addition to its prop grades and expert picks and best bets.

Carries props

Derrick Henry: 17.5 (Over -130, Under +102)

De'Von Achane: 12.5 (Over -114, Under -111)

Top pick: Derrick Henry Over 17.5 carries (3.5 stars)

The model expects another big workload for Henry, who is projected to have 19.5 carries against the Dolphins. Henry has had 21 and 24 carries over his last two games, and perhaps the Ravens will lean on the star back to help ease Jackson back into action since he's been out for roughly a month.

Rushing yards props

Derrick Henry: 90.5 (Over -110, Under -115)

De'Von Achane: 57.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Derrick Henry Over 89.5 rushing yards (3.5 stars)

Neither of these defenses have performed well this year, but with Jackson back, the advantage offensively is with Baltimore. Henry has cleared this line just twice this year, but once was two games ago. Miami is also allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game this year, which bodes well for Henry in this matchup.