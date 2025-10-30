The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins are looking to keep the momentum from their Week 8 wins going when the two teams square off on Thursday, Oct. 30, to begin Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season. The Ravens are getting star quarterback Lamar Jackson back after he missed the last three games due to a hamstring issue. The Dolphins just saw Tua Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passing yards in 2023, throw for four touchdowns in a win over the Falcons. Which quarterback has the edge in Week 9?

We'll take a look at the best NFL player props for Jackson and Tagovailoa, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast of Ravens vs. Dolphins and more player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Lamar Jackson: 234.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Tua Tagovailoa: 216.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Lamar Jackson Under 234.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

The consensus line is actually 233.5, but Jackson is projected for just 189.8 passing yards in Thursday's game. The Ravens might lean on the run game more in Jackson's first start since the injury, and this is a run-heavy team to begin win. The Dolphins haven't been able to stop the ground game at all, ranking 28th in rushing yards allowed per game.

Passing attempts props

Lamar Jackson: 27.5 (Over -110, Under -116)

Tua Tagovailoa: 32.5 (Over -111, Under -115)

Top pick: Lamar Jackson Under 27.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

The model projects Jackson for 23.5 attempts. The Ravens quarterback has thrown the ball 28 or more times just once this season, and given Baltimore's favorable matchup against Miami's run defense, it seems unlikely the team will ask Jackson to air out a lot unless the game script requires more passing.

Passing touchdowns props

Lamar Jackson: 1.5 (Over -198, Under +154)

Tua Tagovailoa: 1.5 (Over +112, Under -142)

Top pick: Tua Tagovailoa Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (3.5 stars)

The Ravens have quietly been one of the worst defenses in the league, though they are getting healthier for this stretch run. Tagovailoa is coming off one of his best games in 2025, and the model seems to be taking that into account, projecting him for 2.3 passing scores. Tagovailoa has thrown two or more touchdowns in five of his eight games this season.