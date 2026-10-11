The Baltimore Ravens head south to face the Atlanta Falcons, and both teams come in on two-game win streaks. The Ravens are off to a 3-1 start under new coach Jesse Minter, but they'll be without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Falcons are 2-2 after scoring 80 points over the past two weeks, as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has returned from a long-term injury to provide a huge spark for the offense. You can sign up with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades on Sunday Night Football at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Ravens vs. Falcons Kalshi markets

Falcons to win: $0.62

Ravens to win: $0.39

Falcons to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

More than 43.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Falcons to win: $0.62

The difference between the first two weeks of 2026 and the last two weeks has been night and day for the Falcons. With Cooper Rush under center, the team scored a total of 16 points. With Penix starting, Atlanta has tallied 80 points. Drake London has welcomed Penix's return, and Bijan Robinson has rushed for 339 yards and four scores the last two weeks. Atlanta gets a Ravens team without its best player, and the Falcons play host on Sunday Night Football -- their third straight primetime game.

An Atlanta win trades at $0.62 per share on Kalshi. The $0.62 price equates to a 62% probability in the latest Ravens vs. Falcons odds.

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Ravens to win: $0.39

The Ravens have enjoyed a 3-1 start to the year with the lone hiccup being a Week 2 loss to New Orleans. The Ravens' offense had been humming, scoring at least 34 points twice in their first three games, but Jackson's injury puts a big question mark on things this weekend. Tyler Huntley will start, and while he's a capable backup, he's simply not Jackson. That likely means the Ravens will lean on Derrick Henry and the run game while trying to eat clock and keep Atlanta's now-explosive offense on the sideline. Star receiver Zay Flowers, who has been hampered by a hamstring injury this year, is questionable with a foot injury. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Baltimore winning in 47% of simulations.

A Baltimore win is at $0.39 per share on Kalshi. The $0.39 price equates to a 39% probability in the latest Ravens vs. Falcons odds.

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Falcons to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

The Falcons have been on some roll the last two weeks. No offense is hotter, and they've won each of their last two games by 21 points. The Ravens are also winners of two straight -- a close shootout over Dallas in Week 3 and a seven-point win over Tennessee last week -- but the absence of Jackson casts some doubt on the team this weekend. This will be a good test for both the Falcons' offense and the Ravens' defense to see which of these units is more legit at this stage of the season.

The Falcons winning by four or more points is trading at $0.49 at Kalshi, equating to 49% odds. The Ravens losing by three or fewer points, or winning outright, is trading at $0.52 per share.

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More than 43.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

At their peak, these offenses can put up points with the best of them. As noted, the Falcons have scored 80 points the last two weeks combined, and the Ravens have scored 24 or more points three times, twice clearing 34. But Huntley starting for Jackson does impact the overall scoring potential of the Ravens and this game as a whole. These teams score more than 43.5 points in more than 60% of the SportsLine Projection Model's 10,000 simulations.

The Ravens and Falcons scoring 44 or more combined points is priced at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, equating to 52% odds. The game resulting in 43 or fewer points is $0.49.

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