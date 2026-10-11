Another busy day of NFL Week 5 action wraps up with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore is 3-1 and tied for the AFC North lead, but it will be without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who injured an ankle last week. Veteran Tyler Huntley will start under center for the Ravens. The Atlanta offense has been on fire the past two weeks, since quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned from a torn ACL, and Atlanta is 2-2 and looking like it might be the team to beat in the NFC South. With Huntley starting for Baltimore and Atlanta facing little resistance in its past two games, who are the NFL best bets to find the end zone on Sunday Night Football? We have two anytime touchdown prop betting picks for Sunday Night Football, one for each team, including a receiver coming off consecutive big games. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday Night Football kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you have to check out our two picks at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $250 in bonus bets:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Ravens vs. Falcons anytime touchdown scorer props

Mark Andrews (+240)

The swapping of Huntley for Jackson is a notable one and has the Ravens as underdogs here as a result. Huntley is a proven backup who has led the Ravens to victories before, and in terms of anytime touchdown scorer picks, look to tight ends. Huntley has 13 career touchdown passes, and a whopping 10 of them have gone to tight ends, including three to Andrews. Andrews caught a touchdown from Jackson last week -- his first of the year -- and should be a go-to guy for Huntley in this spot. That's especially true if Zay Flowers (foot, questionable) can't go on Sunday. The Falcons have allowed three tight end touchdowns defensively this year. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5 or more:

Drake London (+115)

The Falcons' offense has greatly benefited from Penix's return to the lineup. Bijan Robinson has 360 total yards of offense the last two weeks, and London has really shined in the passing game. London and Penix have shown great chemistry since the latter debuted in 2024, and that connection has shined through in 2026. London has caught 14 of 16 targets for 290 yards over the last two weeks. All he's missing is a touchdown. With the amount of volume London has received, and given he's a proven red-zone target, it feels like he's overdue for a touchdown reception. Bet on Week 5 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: