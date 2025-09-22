The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions are both 1-1 on the season, but both teams still have to be feeling pretty good about their playoff chances heading into a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 3. Baltimore did blow a 15-point lead to lose to the Bills in Week 1 but responded with a 41-17 win over the Browns last week while the Lions erased a 27-13 loss to the Packers with a 52-21 thumping of the Bears. These are two of the best offenses in the NFL and that should make betting anytime touchdown scorers in Ravens vs. Lions incredibly popular, with superstars like Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown all likely to take heavy action. Henry scored 16 rushing touchdowns in his first season in Baltimore and is priced at -210 to score a TD on MNF.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Monday Night Football in Week 3. With NFL props available for almost every player in Ravens vs. Lions at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Lions vs. Ravens NFL picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM bonus code, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 37-17 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Lions vs. Ravens.

Best Week 3 Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Derrick Henry, Ravens (-210, FanDuel)

Henry only ran for 23 yards on 11 carries in last week's win over Cleveland. It was his lowest yardage output since signing with Baltimore, and it was only the fifth time that he's failed to score in 21 games with the Ravens. Yet, he's still getting the shortest odds of any player to score a touchdown in Week 3, and the model still sees this as a value. It predicts he scores 0.85 touchdowns on average, far outpacing his implied odds of 67.7%. Get this price and use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (+130, DraftKings)

St. Brown was held to four catches for 45 yards in a season-opening loss to the Packers, but responded with nine catches for 115 yards and three scores in Detroit's beatdown of Chicago on Sunday. He wasn't much of a scoring threat early in his career, but he's reached double-digits in touchdowns in each of the last two years, and his tactical brilliance has helped him overcome what he lacks in size to become a red-zone threat. The model projects that Achane scores 0.59 touchdowns on average, and you can find the best price at DraftKings while also getting $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket as a new user.

DeAndre Hopkins, Ravens (+370, FanDuel)

Hopkins was arguably the best wide receiver on the planet in his 20s and has settled into a smaller role now at 33. However, he's looked like a great fit in a low-volume but high-risk Baltimore passing attack. He's caught a touchdown in each of his first two games with the Ravens, and he should get a couple more big-play opportunities in Week 3. The model predicts Hopkins scores 0.45 touchdowns on average, outpacing the implied odds of 21.1% from FanDuel.

Want more Monday Night Football picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown scorer picks for several players in Ravens vs. Lions. Now, get NFL projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best NFL picks from SportsLine's R.J. White, who is on a 23-15 roll (+1131) on his last 38 NFL picks.