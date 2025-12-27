The Baltimore Ravens head to Wisconsin for a Saturday date with the Green Bay Packers, and they desperately need a win this weekend. The Ravens are 7-8 and trail the 9-6 Pittsburgh Steelers in the standings. Those two face off next week, but the Ravens need to beat the Packers and have the Steelers lose to the Cleveland Browns in order to keep their postseason hopes alive. Green Bay, meanwhile, is playoff-bound after the Detroit Lions lost on Christmas Day.

Making things harder for the Ravens is the fact that the team will likely be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson as he's doubtful with a back injury. The Packers may also be without their starting quarterback as Jordan Love is questionable as he aims to clear concussion protocol. The good news for both teams is they each have elite running backs in Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.

With uncertainty as quarterback for both teams, you'd figure they will both be leaning on their big-name running backs in this one. But between Henry and Jacobs, who should you be targeting for NFL player props? The SportsLine Projection Model shares its top player prop recommendations after it simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and it has issued its picks for these rushing yards and total carries props for Henry and Jacobs on Saturday. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit SportsLine for a full game forecast for Ravens vs. Packers, as well as more NFL player prop recommendations and best bets.

Rushing yards props

Derrick Henry: 73.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

73.5 (Over -111, Under -113) Josh Jacobs: 55.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Derrick Henry Over 73.5 rushing yards (4.5 stars)

With Jackson unlikely to suit up, the Ravens will likely be leaning on Henry as he's the team's clear best player when Jackson is sidelined. The SportsLine model pegs Henry for 90.6 yards, and he's cleared 72.5 eight times this season.

Rushing attempts props

Derrick Henry: 16.5 (Over -118, Under -108)

16.5 (Over -118, Under -108) Josh Jacobs: 14.5 (Over -127, Under +100)

Top pick: Derrick Henry Over 16.5 carries (4.5 stars)

If the model likes the Over on Henry's rushing yards prop, you'd figure it also likes the Over on his carries prop. That's the case here, as the model projects Henry to have 19.3 carries here. Henry has had at least 17 carries nine times in 2025.