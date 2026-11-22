The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Carolina Panthers in an NFL Week 11 matchup of four-win teams that are in different situations as it pertains to the NFL playoff picture. The Ravens (4-6) are at the bottom of the AFC North and have lost five in a row. Carolina (4-5) leads the NFC South after beating New Orleans on Sunday. The Ravens will hope another week in the building will help quarterback Jacoby Brissett get the team a victory after it allowed the Los Angeles Chargers to get their first win of 2026 on Monday Night Football last week. We're looking at the latest Ravens vs. Panthers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, where Carolina is a 2.5-point home favorite and the Over/Under sits at 43.5. We'll highlight our Ravens vs. Panthers best bets using NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The SportsLine Projection Model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Ravens vs. Panthers betting odds (via DraftKings)

Ravens vs. Panthers money line: Ravens +120, Panthers -142 Ravens vs. Panthers Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Ravens vs. Panthers spread: Panthers -2.5

Ravens vs. Panthers betting preview

The Ravens are in a bit of a freefall this season. First-year head coach Jesse Minter had his club 4-1 in October, but they've lost five in a row now with Lamar Jackson sidelined. First, it was a hamstring injury, and now it's a thumb injury. That contributed to Baltimore trading for Brissett, who threw for 340 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a loss to the Chargers on Monday. Minter's defense has been a big issue, ranking 24th in points allowed per game.

The Panthers are a strange team to sort out. They began the year 3-2 and looked like the clear team to beat in the NFC South, but they dropped three in a row, with the defense in particular lagging behind. That unit put together maybe its best outing of the year in Week 10, though, limiting New Orleans to 17 points in a 20-17 win. The Panthers are in the driver's seat in the NFC South, but they still have tough games against Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Seattle, as well as three divisional games, on the docket.

Baltimore is just 2-7 against the spread while Carolina is 4-5. The Ravens are 6-4 to the Over and the Panthers are 4-5. Spend $5+ on Ravens vs. Panthers in Week 11 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Ravens vs. Panthers picks, prediction

Over 43.5

In a matchup of two bottom-10 scoring defenses, the SportsLine model likes the Over, which hits more than 60% of the time. The Panthers have proven to be dangerous at times with Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Chuba Hubbard leading the way, and even with Brissett at quarterback, the Ravens have Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers to lean on. Wager on NFL Week 11 games, including Ravens-Panthers, with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: