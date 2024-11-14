Ravens vs Steelers: Game preview, best bet and odds

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers WHEN Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET WHERE Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pa. HOW CBS

Many believe the Baltimore Ravens have separated themselves as the biggest favorite to win the AFC outside of the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. This, of course, isn’t necessarily a surprise, given the Ravens’ success last season.

However, they face competition within the AFC North from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their longtime division rivals have jumped out to a surprising 7-2 start and are coming off of an impressive win against the Washington Commanders.

Baltimore (7-3) has won its last two games and seven of eight following an 0-2 start, including a wild 35-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Lamar Jackson threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 14 over the last four contests as he continues his pursuit of back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Despite the Steelers’ stout defense, this matchup features one of the highest projected totals on this week’s slate. Pittsburgh is a consensus underdog, with top sportsbooks BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel listing the Steelers between +3 and +3.5. They also range between +140 and +145 on the money line.

As always, these odds may fluctuate as the week continues. Nevertheless, read on as we dive deeper into the matchup.

FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Ravens spread -3.5 (-104) -3 (-118) -3 (-115) Steelers spread +3.5 (-118) +3 (-102) +3 (-105) Ravens money line -172 -175 -165 Steelers money line +144 +145 +140 Over Over 47.5 (-104) Over 47.5 (-108) Over 47 (-110) Under Under 47.5 (-118) Under 47.5 (-112) Under 47 (-110)

Why bet on the Baltimore Ravens

There aren’t many offensive tandems better than Jackson and Derrick Henry. Jackson is off to a career-best start in completion rate (69.1%), yards per pass attempt (9.3) and passer rating (123.2), while Henry leads the league in rushing yards (1,120) and touchdowns (14). Fittingly, they both are favored to win major individual awards — MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, respectively.

Furthermore, the Ravens lead the NFL in total offense (440.2 yards per game) and scoring (31.8 points).

Baltimore is coming off extended rest following a Thursday primetime game, which can’t hurt given the fierce nature of this rivalry.

The Ravens have been incredibly efficient, scoring 30 or more points in six of their last seven games. They are 6-1 during that stretch, with the lone setback being a 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

The passing defense remains a concern. Despite an experienced and talented secondary, the Ravens are last in the NFL against the pass with 294.9 yards allowed – the most by the team through 10 weeks since 2000. That said, it hasn’t been an end-all, be-all for head coach John Harbaugh’s team with the highest-scoring offense in the league.

Baltimore has been profitable against the spread, covering at a rate of 55.6% (5-4-1). That includes 3-0 when favored by 3.5 points or fewer.

Why bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers may not have the flashiest roster, but they continue to win. Four straight victories have them one-half game ahead of Baltimore atop the AFC North.

With Russell Wilson at quarterback, Pittsburgh’s once-suspect offense looks rejuvenated. The nine-time Pro Bowler has six touchdown passes compared to only one interception in three starts. Pittsburgh unsurprisingly is 3-0 and averaging 30.3 points during that span.

Wilson and the offense are set up to exploit a Baltimore defense that’s been prone to allowing big plays. For more context, just look at what Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow did against them last week: 428 passing yards and four touchdowns.

While none of Pittsburgh’s playmakers are as skilled as Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had 264 yards and three TDs on 11 catches, the Steelers – especially with Wilson – are talented enough to keep the Ravens on their heels.

Pittsburgh has become one of the most profitable teams for bettors. The Steelers are 7-2 ATS, sharing the best cover rate in football (77.8%) with the Commanders and Detroit Lions. That includes 3-0 ATS as an an underdog.

For that trend to continue, the Steelers will need to stick to what they do best and stay balanced on both sides of the ball. It certainly is possible.

Best bet on Ravens vs Steelers: Pittsburgh +3.5 (-104, FanDuel)

We’ll keep the attention on the Ravens’ underperforming secondary, which could be without Kyle Hamilton. The All-Pro safety is questionable to play after spraining his ankle against Cincinnati. Harbaugh was mum about his status on Monday, telling reporters he would see how Hamilton “looks on Wednesday going forward” before making any definitive decisions.

Healthy or not, the Ravens will have their hands full with Pittsburgh’s improved offense.

Mike Tomlin is on the short list of the NFL’s best head coaches. This will be his seventh game against Jackson, and he has a 4-2 record in the first six. The Steelers frequently play up to their competition, as evidenced by their cover rate of nearly 60% against winning teams under Tomlin.