The final game of the 2025 NFL regular season will decide the league's last playoff spot as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final Sunday Night Football matchup of the season. The Ravens enter the week at 8-8 while the Steelers are 9-7, and the winner of this Week 18 tilt will win the AFC North and enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the conference. The Steelers have had chances to put the division away amid Baltimore's early-season struggles and major injuries, but a Ravens win and Steelers loss last week opened the door for this winner-take-all clash in the final week of the season.

Something we know both teams want to do this week is run the ball. The Steelers are again without star receiver DK Metcalf, who was suspended for the final two weeks of the season after an altercation with a fan in Detroit, and Pittsburgh's options in the passing game were a bit limited even with Metcalf on the field. That opens the door for opportunities for Jaylen Warren, who has rushed for 892 yards in his first season as Pittsburgh's clear No. 1 running back. The Ravens' offense is built around running the football, and that will be especially important this week with Lamar Jackson returning from injury. Derrick Henry kept Baltimore's season alive last week with a four-touchdown outburst in Green Bay.

With both of these starting running backs set to be popular plays for NFL player props, which one should you back for total carries and rushing yards props for Sunday Night Football Week 18?

Rushing yards props

Derrick Henry: 88.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

88.5 (Over -114, Under -110) Jaylen Warren: 48.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

Top pick: Derrick Henry Over 88.5 rushing yards (4 stars)

It was a vintage Henry day last Saturday in Green Bay as the legendary running back gashed the Packers' defense for 216 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens leaned on Henry with Jackson out, and he carried the load with a whopping 36 carries to keep the team's season alive. The model expects another big day from Henry in this win-or-go-home bout with a projection of 106.2 rushing yards against Pittsburgh's 12th-ranked rushing defense. Henry rushed for 94 yards the last time these teams faced off.

Rushing attempts props

Derrick Henry: 19.5 (Over -108, Under -118)

19.5 (Over -108, Under -118) Jaylen Warren: 11.5 (Over -127, Under +100)

Top pick: Jaylen Warren Over 11.5 carries (4 stars)

Warren is a clear top weapon for the Steelers in general, but that's especially the case with Metcalf suspended. Warren has enjoyed a career year in 2025 as he's 108 yards short of a 1,000-yard campaign. The model expects Warren to see plenty of work on Sunday with a projection of 12.6 carries. Warren has cleared 11.5 carries 10 times and gone Under this line just five times in 2025. Warren figures to have a larger role this week than the last time he faced the Ravens, when he had just 13 rushing yards on a season-low eight carries.