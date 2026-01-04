Week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season concludes on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh where the Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens with a division title and playoff spot on the line. Lamar Jackson is returning to the field for Baltimore after missing the second half of Week 16 and Week 17 with a back injury, while Aaron Rodgers makes what could be his final NFL start in a Hall of Fame career. The Steelers won the first meeting between these sides 27-22 but this is a matchup with much larger stakes. The winner takes the AFC North and gets a home playoff game while the loser heads to the offseason with plenty of questions.

We'll spotlight Jackson and Rodgers ahead of the game and break down their best NFL player prop bets with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. If you're interested in a full game forecast for Ravens vs. Steelers and additional player prop recommendations, check out SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Lamar Jackson: 207.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Aaron Rodgers: 204.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Lamar Jackson Over 207.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

The model has Jackson smashing this prop line with 245 passing yards in his return to action. The two-time league MVP went Over this particular line in two of his last three starts and had 101 passing yards at halftime in Week 16 before exiting the game.

Passing attempts props

Lamar Jackson: 27.5 (Over -103, Under -124)

Aaron Rodgers: 32.5 (Over -104, Under -122)

Top pick: Aaron Rodgers Over 32.5 passing attempts (4.5 stars)

Rodgers has gone Over this particular line in three of the last four games, and he's thrown the ball 80 times over the last two contests. Even with DK Metcalf out again due to a suspension, the SportsLine model sees the Steelers quarterback putting up 34.2 passing attempts on Sunday Night Football.

Passing touchdowns props

Lamar Jackson: 1.5 (Over +144, Under -186)

Aaron Rodgers: 1.5 (Over +160, Under -206)

Top pick: Aaron Rodgers Over 1.5 pass TDs (4 stars)

Rodgers is projected for 1.7 passing touchdowns per the model, and he's gone Over 1.5 passing touchdowns just once in his last eight games. However, he does have six games with two or more passing scores and in a game where the stakes are high, the Steelers might lean on him even more to make plays with his arm.