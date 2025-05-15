The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays play the rubber game of their three-game series when the two teams square off at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Blue Jays won a wild series opener on Tuesday, prevailing 11-9. The Jays responded with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday. In Thursday's matchup, Toronto's Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.97 ERA) will take the mound against Tampa Bay's Zack Littell (2-5, 4.40).

The teams enter the game needing to make up ground in the American League East. The Jays (21-21) sit in second place in the division, 3½ games behind the Yankees. Toronto has won five of its last six games. Meanwhile, the Rays (19-23) are in fourth place in the AL East, 5½ games back. They have lost five of their last eight.

Gausman has had an uneven season. Three starts ago he was tagged for six runs in 2.2 innings in an 11-2 loss to the Yankees. But in his ensuing start, he had arguably his best outing of the year, throwing 6.0 shutout innings on one-hit ball while striking out nine against the Guardians. While his 3.97 ERA ranks 55th in the majors, his 0.97 WHIP ranks 11th.

On Thursday he will face a Rays team that has been below average offensively this season. Tampa Bay ranks 23rd in the majors in both runs (162) and OPS (.672). Sportsbooks have set Gausman's pitcher strikeout prop for Thursday at 5.5 (Over -128, Under +105).

Littell has bounced back after a difficult start to the season. The 29-year-old righty lost his first five starts of the year, compiling a 5.28 ERA in the process. But in three starts since, he is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA.

The Blue Jays are -164 favorites (bet $164 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Rays are +142 underdogs (bet $100 to win $142). The total is 8, with the Under at -102 and the Over at -118.

First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. ET.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Rays-Blue Jays on Thursday.

TAMPA BAY RAYS at TORONTO BLUE JAYS | 5/15 | 3:07 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Rays +142

Tampa Bay wins in 46% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Rays +1.5 (-154)

Tampa Bay covers in 69% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8 (-102)

The Under hits in 45.4% of simulations

Projected score: Blue Jays 4.2, Rays 4.1