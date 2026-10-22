The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays battle the National League champion Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of the 2026 World Series on Friday, Oct. 23. Tampa Bay outlasted the Cleveland Guardians in six games, while Milwaukee swept the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to advance. The Rays (98-64), who had the best record in the AL, are 46-39 on the road, including the postseason. The Brewers (103-59), who had baseball's best record, are 59-26 on their home field. Milwaukee won two of three meetings with Tampa during the regular season. Tampa hasn't confirmed its pitching plans, but right-hander Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA) is the expected Game 1 starter, while the Brewers will counter with right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch for Game 1 from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -162 favorite on the money line (risk $162 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is at +134 in the latest Rays vs. Brewers odds. The over/under is 6. Before making any Rays vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the Rays vs. Brewers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 World Series on a 32-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Brewers money line Brewers -162, Rays +134 Rays vs. Brewers over/under 6 runs Rays vs. Brewers run line Brewers -1.5 (+149) Rays vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Brewers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rays vs. Brewers, the model is going Over 6 combined runs for over/under betting. Despite facing each other's aces, both teams have found ways to score this postseason and that trend should continue. The Over hit in each of the last two head-to-head meetings.

It is also 5-4-1 over Tampa Bay's last 10 games, and is 3-0 over Milwaukee's last three games. The Over is also 19-13-1 when Drew Rasmussen starts for the Rays. It is also 18-13-3 in Tampa Bay games where the line is lower than 7.0.

The model projects three Rays players to have 1.4 or more total bases, including Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero. The model also says two Brewers players will have 1.2 ormore total bases, including Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang.

The model projects 8.1 combined runs, making the Over the value side in 68% of simulations. Get the Rays vs. Brewers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Rays vs. Brewers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.