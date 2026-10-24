The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays will look to even the best-of-seven 2026 World Series at 1-1 when they take on the National League champion Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 on Saturday night. Milwaukee opened the Fall Classic with a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Friday night. The Rays (98-64), who won the AL East, are 46-40 on the road, including the playoffs. The Brewers (103-59), who won the NL Central, are 60-26 on their home field, including the postseason. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA) takes the ball for the Rays in Game 2, while the Brewers will counter with RHP Logan Henderson (11-3, 2.47 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch for Game 2 from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is at +102 in the latest Rays vs. Brewers odds. The over/under is 6.5. Before making any Rays vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the Rays vs. Brewers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 World Series on a 32-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Brewers money line Brewers -120, Rays +102 Rays vs. Brewers over/under 6.5 runs Rays vs. Brewers run line Brewers -1.5 (+188) Rays vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Brewers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rays vs. Brewers, the model is going Over 6.5 (-110) combined runs for over/under betting. Despite stellar starting and relief pitching, both teams have found ways to score this postseason and that trend is expected to continue. The Over has hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings.

It is also 5-4-1 over Tampa Bay's last 10 games, and is 3-1 over Milwaukee's last four games. The Over is 18-14-3 in Tampa Bay games where the line is lower than 7.0, and it is 19-13-1 when Drew Rasmussen starts for the Rays.

The model projects five Rays players to have 1.4 or more total bases, including Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero, Victor Mesa Jr. and Jonny DeLuca. The model also says two Brewers players will have 1.4 or more total bases, including Jackson Chourio and Jake Bauers.

The model projects 8.8 combined runs, making the Over the value side in 72% of simulations. Get the Rays vs. Brewers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Rays vs. Brewers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.