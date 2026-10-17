The Cleveland Guardians will look to take command of the 2026 ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays when they meet in Game 4 on Saturday. This game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was called off due to rain. Cleveland took a 2-1 series lead on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. Right-hander Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA) remains the probable starter for the Rays, with righty Shawn Armstrong (2-1, 4.58 ERA) still opening for Cleveland. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100), while Cleveland is at -104 (risk $104 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Rays odds. The over/under is 6.5 total runs. Before making any Rays vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the Rays vs. Guardians predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Guardians money line Rays -112, Guardians -104 Rays vs. Guardians over/under 6.5 runs Rays vs. Guardians run line Rays -1.5 (+165) Rays vs. Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Rays, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in five of the past 10 Tampa Bay games, including one push. The Over is also 10-7-1 in Rays road games when the line is under 7.0, and 16-12-3 in all Rays games this season when the line is under 7.0.

The model projects three Rays players to have 1.5 or more total bases, including Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz. It also projects two Guardians players over 1.4 total bases, including Jose Ramirez and Chase DeLauter.

The model projects eight combined runs, making the Over the value side in 64% of simulations. Get the Rays vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Guardians picks

After simulating every pitch of Rays vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.