With all the excitement from last weekend's epic Masters finish officially in the rearview mirror, the PGA Tour schedule continues on with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. The RBC Heritage is a signature no-cut event -- the fourth of eight this PGA Tour season -- and despite coming on the heels of a major tournament, it has a loaded field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee it up this weekend, as will big names like Xander Schauffle and Justin Thomas, the latter of whom won this event last year.

Are you interested in betting on golf? Here, we break down the RBC Heritage field and RBC Heritage betting odds, sharing our best bets and our favorite longshot play. Additionally, watch the action on CBS and Paramount+.

RBC Heritage betting odds, via DraftKings

Scottie Scheffler, +380

Xander Schauffle, +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick, +1650

Russell Henley, +1750

Cameron Young, +1800

Tommy Fleetwood, +1800

Ludvig Aberg, +2200

Collin Morikawa, +2300

Patrick Cantlay, +2450

Si Woo Kim, +2800

In a surprise to absolutely no one, the unquestioned World No. 1 golfer, Scheffler, is a runaway favorite in the pre-tournament betting odds at DraftKings. Scheffler not only is regularly in contention in every event he participates in -- including a solo second-place finish last weekend -- he won the RBC Heritage in 2024, finished eighth last year and was 11th in 2023.

Schauffle, a two-time major winner, has finished in the top 20 of the RBC Heritage each of the last three years, including eighth in 2024. He went 8-under at the Masters last weekend, good for ninth. Thomas, the reigning champ, has the 17th-shortest odds of the 82-man field. Fitzpatrick (+1650) and Jordan Spieth (+3100) have each also won this event, with Spieth winning in 2022 and Fitzpatrick in 2023.

Expect a low-scoring weekend, as the winner has finished no lower than 17-under across the last three RBC Hertiage tournaments.

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RBC Heritage best bets

The favorite is Scheffler for a reason, as he is just flat-out the best golfer on the planet right now. At +380, there's not a ton of value compared to the rest of the field, but that's the case for a reason. Scheffler has finished no worse than 11th since 2023, and he bounced back from a surprising +2 day on Friday at the Masters to go -11 across Saturday and Sunday. Heck, he's a whopping -650 to finish in the top 20 and -102 to finish in the top five.

Another name to watch is Sam Burns, who is +3100. Burns has two top-15 finishes at the RBC Heritage over the last three years, and though he had a disappointing fourth round at the Masters, he is arguably the best putter on the PGA Tour. That alone makes him someone to target when placing golf bets.

As for a longshot to target, how about Sahith Theegala at +8400? Theegala has an eventful history in this tournament, finishing just 70th in 2022 and 69th last year. On the other hand, he finished tied for fifth in 2023 and finished solo second in 2024 behind Scheffler, falling by three strokes.

Theegala didn't play last weekend, but he did finish tied for 10th in his last tournament, the Houston Open, so he enters the weekend with some momentum and history on his side. At +8400, Theegala has the 35th-shortest odds in the entire field, but there's also value on betting on him in other ways. He's +1400 to finish in the top five, +570 for a top-10 finish and +220 for a top-20 showing.

If you like all three of the aforementioned names and are interested in parlay betting, a three-leg parlay of Scheffler to win, Theegala to finish in the top five and Burns to finish in the top 10 is +30000 at DraftKings. And if it's prop betting you're after, there's no shortage of that as well, including on whether there will be a hole in one. Yes is +120 while No is -154. Shane Lowry, who made an ace at the Masters last weekend, is +9000 to make another one this week.

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