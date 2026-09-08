The league phase of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League begins Tuesday, with Matchday 1 featuring Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan on Paramount+. Madrid are a record 15-time UCL champion but fell in the quarterfinals last year, while Inter have three Champions League titles but were eliminated in the knockout round play-offs in 2026. The Italian club did manage to win Serie A last season, while Real Madrid finished second in La Liga. This is the teams' first meeting since 2021. Stream the match live on Paramount+. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid have won each of the last four meetings. The latest Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid odds list Real as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter as the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan picks or UEFA Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League can be streamed on Paramount+.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks on betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47) and FA Cup (+3.07). He also went 21-9 (+1034) over his last 30 World Cup predictions on soccer betting sites and is on an 18-8 roll (+956) over his last 26 Champions League picks. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Now, Green has broken down Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid from every angle and has locked in his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan:

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid 90-minute money line Real Madrid -155, Inter Milan +380, Draw +340 Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid over/under 3.5 goals Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid spread Real Madrid -0.5 (-170) Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid picks See picks at SportsLine Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid streaming Paramount+

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Top Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan predictions

After analyzing Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid, Green is leaning Over 3.5 goals on the best betting apps. Both squads have flexed their offensive firepower early on in their respective seasons as each is averaging at least 2.50 goals per match in domestic play. Real Madrid have scored four goals in each of their last three home matches, dating back to last season, and their last UCL match -- a quarterfinals defeat to Bayern Munich -- saw an astounding seven goals go on the scoreboard. With an unparalleled trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Madrid could hit the Over by themselves.

However, Inter Milan are, arguably, just as potent as they led Seria A in goals last season -- by a wide margin -- and are averaging even more goals early in the 2026-27 campaign. Inter's three Serie A matches so far have averaged 3.7 total goals, as the defense isn't quite as stout as last year's following the departure of keeper Yann Sommer, who ranked fourth in clean sheets across the Big 5 European leagues a year ago. Thus, Green is expecting a back and forth entertaining affair and leaning over 3.5 combined goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid picks

Green has broken down Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League from every possible angle and has locked in a trio of confident best bets, including two that return plus money. He's sharing his UCL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who is tuned into multiple leagues around the world, and find out, and stream the game on Paramount+.