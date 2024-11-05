Real Madrid vs. AC Milan: Champions League game preview and best bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Who Real Madrid vs. AC Milan When Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where Santiago Bernabéu | Madrid, Spain How Paramount+

The Champions League is characterized by chaos, but if there’s one club that can be said to have figured it out, it would be Real Madrid. With a remarkable 15 titles, including one just last season, Los Blancos are the competition’s most successful team by a tremendous margin.

However, their transition to the competition’s new format has been less than flawless, as they’ve already dropped a league phase match to Lille. They did bounce back nicely with a strong win over Dortmund in a rematch of the 2024 final, but plenty of questions persist as the team continues to acclimate to new additions like Kylian Mbappé, who has taken some time to settle in.

AC Milan, the second-most successful team in UCL history with seven trophies, have also struggled to start this European campaign. After dropping down to the Europa League last season due in large part to a tough group stage draw, the Rossoneri are in danger of getting cut from the competition entirely with two losses in their first three games.

League play isn’t going much better for Milan, who sit in seventh place in the Serie A table, outside of all European places. Madrid is second in the table for La Liga, but Barcelona appear to be quickly pulling away, especially after a big head-to-head win.

This game features a pair of European titans in dire need of a win, and there’s a clear consensus on who is expected to win. Just about all of the Champions League sportsbooks, such as FanDuel and DraftKings, have Madrid as comfortable favorites, but let’s take a closer look at the odds and see where the value lies.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetRivers Real Madrid money line -240 -235 -250 Draw money line +390 +400 +390 AC Milan money line +550 +550 +600 Over Over 2.5 goals (-230) Over 3.5 goals (+105) Over 3.5 goals (+114) Under Under 2.5 goals (+184) Under 3.5 goals (-135) Under 3.5 goals (-141)

Why to bet on Real Madrid

As rocky as the start to this season has been at times for Madrid, there’s one thing they’re been doing plenty of: winning at home. Until their disappointing loss to Barcelona in El Clasico, they were perfect across five home matches in La Liga and another two in the Champions League. Simply put, this Milan squad are not in a similar tier as the Barça squad that has won 11 of its first 12 league games, giving Madrid a great chance to cruise to three points at home.

In Champions League play, Madrid have played two high-scoring matches at home. They’ve scored eight goals and allowed three throughout those contests, while the attack has floundered a bit on the road. They’re second in La Liga in both goalscoring and xG (expected goals) accumulated per match, with the two numbers encouragingly close. This means that Carlo Ancelotti’s squad are generally doing a good job of tucking away their chances, but at the same time, the club are not relying on unsustainably-strong chance conversion.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is on fire as well, a big “add” of sorts for Madrid after he missed the vast majority of last season. He’s earned a FotMob match rating of at least 7.0 in nine of 12 games thus far, quite the accomplishment given how harshly the metric assesses goalkeepers. He’s even eclipsed the 8.0 plateau twice, once against Real Sociedad in the league and once as part of a European masterclass against Stuttgart. Simply put, when Courtois is in the net at the Bernabéu, this team is outrageously hard to beat or even draw with.

Why bet on AC Milan

Simply put, this team’s results have not matched their level of play, and at some point, that will likely have to change. The Rossoneri are sixth in Serie A when it comes to per-match goalscoring, but they’re third in xG, big chances created, and corner kicks earned, as well as top of the league when it comes to shots on target per match.

The goals will have to start coming, and this could be the day for it. While Madrid is a very tough place to play, the team does offer some frailties to be exposed. Center-backs Antonio Rüdiger and Édeer Militao have been fine on a day-to-day basis, but struggled mightily in both the beatdown from Barça and the more competitive but also more surprising loss to Lille.

This Milan team isn’t the most well-rounded one in Europe, or even the deepest iteration of the club we’ve seen in recent years, but they do have the forwards to make Madrid pay if they have a rough day defensively. By FotMob rating, the team’s two best players are Christian Pulisic with an average match rating of 7.60 and Rafael Leão at 7.54, even though Leão often comes off of the bench. These two dynamic forwards do a great job of linking up and spreading out a defense, so look for them to push the pace of the match if Milan feels that there’s an opening for them to get ahead.

Best bet on Real Madrid vs. AC Milan: Over 3.5 goals (+130, BetRivers)

Unless one is willing to go against Madrid at the Bernabéu, the money line is not playable in this match. Instead, focus on the over/under, which holds the most value in this tricky match.

Madrid currently rank eighth in La Liga with a goal conceded per match, while Milan’s metrics in Serie A are quite similar. By contrast, attack-minded players like Pulisic, Leão and Álvaro Morata for Milan or Mbappé, Judge Bellingham, and Ballon d’Or runner-up Vinicius Jr. for Madrid could create plenty of problems for those defensive units.