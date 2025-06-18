FIFA Club World Cup titans Real Madrid will reignite their rivalry with Saudi's Al-Hilal in a group stage showdown on Wednesday. Los Blancos defeated the Saudi behemoths in 2022 for their fifth Club World Cup title. Madrid finished second in La Liga play this year, while Al-Hilal finished second in the Saudi Pro League.



Kickoff from Hard Roch Stadium in Miami is set for 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal odds, while Al-Hilal are +725 underdogs. A draw is priced at +475, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal on Wednesday:

Aleksandar Mitrovic anytime goal-scorer (+250)

Both teams to score + Over 2.5 goals (-115)

This matchup features two high-scoring teams who also have a tendency to let their opponents find the back of the net. Madrid scored two or more goals in five straight matches to end La Liga season, with BTTS hitting in three of those matches. BTTS also hit in four of Al-Hilal's last five Saudi Pro League matches.

Both teams to score plus over 2.5 total goals is listed at -115 at BetMGM Sportsbook



Premier League fans may remember Mitrovic from his time playing for Newcastle and Fulham before joining Al-Hilal in 2023. The veteran striker tallied 19 goals in 23 league games this year and is coming off of a three-goal games for Team Serbia in the World Cup qualifying round.

This player prop is priced at +250 at FanDuel Sportsbook

