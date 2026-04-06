Soccer heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich square off the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on Tuesday, April 7. Real Madrid are off the pace in La Liga but have always found a way to play their best in this competition while Bayern Munich are running away with the Bundesliga though they really crave UCL glory. These sides met in the 2023-24 semifinal round, which saw Real Madrid advance 4-3 on aggregate en route to their 15th European title.

Kickoff from the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+. Bayern Munich are +120 favorites on the 90-minute money line in the latest Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while the hosts are +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the total is 3.5 (Over +105, Under -135). If you're looking to make wagers on Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is locking in for his best bets.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 7.

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich best bets

Real Madrid Over 1.5 goals team total (+100): 1u

Bayern Munich Over 1.5 goals team total (-130): 1u

Vinicius Junior to score or assist (+110): 1u

Real Madrid are underdogs and that scares me

Hello again! It's me, the resident Bundesliga and Bayern Munich supporter! My Bavarians are having a historic season as the club just hit 100 goals in the Bundesliga season! The front line of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz continues to terrorize both teams in Germany and across Europe. Bayern Munich are favorites going into this UCL tie to both qualify, and to win the first leg. You would think as a Munich supporter that would make me happy, but there's something eerie about seeing Real Madrid as underdogs that doesn't sit right with me.

This is exactly what happened when Real Madrid played Man City. Everyone was saying Madrid were bad this year and City would roll them, and everyone was wrong. Real Madrid in the Champions League are just a different monster altogether, especially playing at home. I expect Real Madrid to make a statement in this first leg, knowing they have Allianz Arena looming in the second leg.

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Bayern win games because of their offense, not their defense

Bayern Munich currently boast the best attack in the entirety of European football. This team has scored 100 goals in 28 Bundesliga matches. They are 40 goals above the next best offense in Germany being Dortmund. They have the most frightening front three in Europe as well, with Kane, Olise and Diaz running over their opponents. This team's offense is unstoppable, but their defense is just average. They can concede and make mistakes in league play because their offense is good enough to always handle things on the other end. We saw this against Freiburg as they conceded twice and struggled to defend counter attacks.

Real Madrid's counter attack is miles better than Freiburg. I believe this first leg will have goals from both sides and should be electric. I also believe that Bayern Munich's backline are not good enough to stop a returning Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr. from scoring goals. I predict a 2-2 scoreline as the final whistle blows.

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