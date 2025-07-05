Teams looking to reach the semifinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash when Real Madrid battles Borussia Dortmund on Saturday afternoon. Ral Madrid is coming off a 1-0 win over Juventus in the Round of 16, while Borussia Dortmund downed Monterrey 2-1. Real Madrid has dominated the series of late, winning each of the last four meetings with Borussia Dortmund. In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Real Madrid posted a 5-2 victory.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund odds, while Dortmund are +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others.

Here are Green's best bets for Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund on Saturday:

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals (-110)

Real Madrid to win and over 1.5 goals (-118)

These teams have combined to score four or more goals in four of their last five meetings, and both teams have found the net in four of those matchups. In their October matchup during the UEFA Champions League, they combined for seven goals. In four FIFA Club World Cup matchups, Real Madrid have scored eight goals. Dortmund, meanwhile, have seven goals in four matches.

Real Madrid is led by forward Kylian Mbappe, though his starting status is up in the air due to a recent illness. In 34 Spanish La Liga action this past season, he registered 31 goals and three assists on 160 shots, including 81 on target. He has scored at least one goal in each of his last five matches. In a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on May 24, he registered both goals on eight shots, including five on target.

Real Madrid are an offensive powerhouse. In 38 Spanish La Liga matches this past season, Los Blancos scored 78 goals with a plus-40 goal differential. Real Madrid has scored two or more goals in eight of the past 10 matches. They also have six players who scored six or more goals during the regular season.

"Real Madrid will aim to pile more misery upon Borussia Dortmund when the teams meet at MetLife Stadium on Saturday," Green told SportsLine. "Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior earned Los Blancos a famous 2-0 win against Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final. The teams then renewed hostilities in the group stage last season, and Real Madrid cruised to a 5-2 victory.

"They have won their last four games against Dortmund, and they're unbeaten against Der BVB since 2014. That should give Real Madrid's players a psychological advantage when the teams step onto the pitch in New Jersey this weekend."

Real Madrid to win and over 1.5 goals is priced at -118 at DraftKings Sportsbook

