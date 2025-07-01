Real Madrid and Juventus are set to clash in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Los Blancos are coming off another strong La Liga season and are undefeated so far in the Club World Cup with two wins and one draw in the group stage. Meanwhile, Juventus won their first two matches of the tournament but could have shaken confidence after falling 5-2 to Manchester City on Matchday 3.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Juventus vs. Real Madrid odds, while Juventus are +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets for Juventus vs. Real Madrid on Tuesday:

Real Madrid to win & over 1.5 goals scored (-115)

Both teams to score (-135)

The Bianconeri dominated in wins against Al Ain and Wydad AC, but the loss to Man City showed they aren't as strong on defense as they have been in previous seasons. Since Los Blancos have scored six goals over their last two matches, the expert is confident Real Madrid will come out on top on Tuesday and have no trouble finding the back of the net.



Green likes Real Madrid to win and over 1.5 total goals scored, which is priced at -115 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vinícius Júnior and Gonzalo García are leading Real Madrid's attack in the Club World Cup, although Green adds that Juventus should be able to find the back of the net as well.



"Kenan Yildiz, Kolo Muani, Francisco Conceiçao, Teun Koopmeiners and Dušan Vlahović are dangerous in attack, so they could score against Real Madrid," Green said. "However, Los Blancos should have enough quality to put a few goals past Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio."



Both teams to score is listed at -135 at BetMGM Sportsbook

