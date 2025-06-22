Real Madrid will face CF Pachuca in a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash on Sunday. Los Blancos will try to dominate after being held to a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in the opening group stage match, but they will have to do so without superstar Kylian Mbappe (gastroenteritis). Liga MX side Pachuca will try to stay alive in the competition after falling 2-1 to RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are -375 favorites (risk $375 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Pachuca odds, while Pachuca are +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +500, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Real Madrid vs. Pachuca on Sunday:

Real Madrid -1.5 (-130)

Under 3.5 goals (-140)

The expert expects Los Blancos to control the pace of Sunday's match, even with Mbappe sidelined. Real Madrid won their last meeting against Pachuca 3-0, and thinks the attack led by Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. can propel them to another comfortable victory.



Under 3.5 goals (-140)

Sutton notes that manager Xabi Alonso puts a heavy emphasis on defense and will use Club World Cup to tighten up this Real Madrid squad before the next La Liga campaign. "Real Madrid limited Al-Hilal's goal-scoring opportunities in the group stage opener, which is why I'm expecting this match to stay Under 3.5 goals," he said.



