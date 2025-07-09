Two European giants square off in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on Wednesday when Real Madrid battles Paris Saint-Germain at 3 p.m. ET. PSG is coming off a historic treble, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians have been stellar in this competition as well, winning four of their five games while conceding just one goal. Real Madrid are unbeaten in this competition and are coming off a thrilling 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals. According to the latest PSG vs. Real Madrid odds, PSG are +130 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Real Madrid are +195 underdogs.

PSG vs. Real Madrid betting preview

PSG are coming off a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich, but will be without Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez after both received red cards in the quarterfinals. PSG have scored 17 goals through five games in this competition and feature a plethora of attacking talent, including Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. According to the PSG vs. Real Madrid odds at DraftKings, PSG's over/under for total team goals is 1.5.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, has been effective in the final third, scoring three goals in three of their last four games. Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in stoppage time in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, and is priced at +115 to score against his former club. Arda Guler has two assists in the Club World Cup and is +220 to score or assist on Wednesday.

Responsible Gaming

It's important for users to game responsibly, and sportsbooks offer plenty of tools to do so, including setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts, and using self-exclusion measures. All platforms have contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help.

Additional responsible gambling resources are accessible, including at the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.