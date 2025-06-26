Real Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg finished second in their respective leagues, but on Thursday, the two clubs will go head-to-head in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. First place in Group H will be on the line in Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg, as this is the third and final matchday of the group stage and both teams enter with four points. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg odds from Caesars, while RB Salzburg are +800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +460, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

Real Madrid to win and both teams to score (+110)

Jude Bellingham to score or assist (-125)

These two teams competed in a Champions League group stage match in January that Real Madrid won handily 5-1. However, RB Salzburg did manage to get on the board in that game and it's a club that has a long history of developing talented young attacking players. Those players will undoubtedly want to take advantage of any opportunities that come their way with Real Madrid getting an up-close look and most of the other top clubs in the world watching on.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid responded to a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal with a rather decisive 3-1 win over Pachuca while playing most of the match with 10 men and you can expect a no-nonsense effort with Kylian Mbappe returning to the squad and the group on the line. Xabi Alonso was a Real Madrid legend and he clearly has every intention of putting his best foot forward as a manager by winning this competition the same month that he was appointed.

Raul Asencio took a red card in the seventh minute against Pachuca, but Bellingham still managed to fire Real Madrid ahead with a 35th-minute goal. He was eventually subbed out in the 60th minute of that victory, so he should be fresh for Thursday's match against Red Bull Salzburg. Bellingham also had two assists in just over an hour of action against the Austrian giants in January and you're getting good value with the 21-year-old Englishman likely to be heavily involved going forward again.

"Bellingham is playing in a more advanced role during Mbappé's absence, and he has shown flashes of the form he displayed in 2023/24. He could be dangerous in this game, as García likes to drop deep into midfield, giving Bellingham opportunities to maraud forward," Green said.

