Red Sox vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, Aug. 10, by proven model

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back on track when they battle the Toronto Blue Jays in a key American League East matchup on Monday night in the first of a four-game series. Boston is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Athletics on Sunday, while Toronto fell 7-6 at Philadelphia. The Red Sox (64-53), who have lost two in a row, are 35-22 on the road this season. The Blue Jays (56-63), who have won two of their last three, are 28-31 on their home field in 2026. Sonny Gray (14-2, 2.78 ERA) is on the hill for Boston, while Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.96) will start for Toronto.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays have won six of nine meetings this season. Boston is a -167 favorite on the money line (risk $167 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays money line Red Sox -167, Blue Jays +151 Red Sox vs. Blue Jays over/under 8.5 runs Red Sox vs. Blue Jays run line Red Sox -1.5 (+104) Red Sox vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Red Sox vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Red Sox vs. Blue Jays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, the model is going Under 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under has hit in eight of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in 61 of Boston's last 117 games, including five pushes. Gray starts for the Red Sox, the Under is 12-8-1.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu, Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.5 total bases or more from just Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.2 total runs. Get the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Red Sox vs. Blue Jays picks

After simulating every pitch of Red Sox vs. Blue Jays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.